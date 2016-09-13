CHICAGO, Sept 13 Ohio University has stripped the name of the former chairman and chief executive of Fox News Channel from a school newsroom following allegations against him of sexual harassment, the university said Tuesday.

The Athens, Ohio school will also return a $500,000 donation from Roger Ailes, who stepped down in July after 20 years at Fox's helm, and is evaluating how to proceed with a scholarship that carries his name, Carly Glick, a university spokeswoman said.

Ohio University President Roderick McDavis told a faculty senate meeting on Monday night that he had made the decision to remove Ailes' name from the WOUB newsroom at Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication. Ailes funded the refurbishment of the newsroom with his donation in 2007.

"Given the allegations against Mr. Ailes and the circumstances surrounding his departure from Fox News, I have decided that the most appropriate action is to return Mr. Ailes' gift and to remove his name from the WOUB newsroom," McDavis said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the university.

"I have directed Facilities to begin the process of physically removing his name," he added.

Glick said on Tuesday that plaques carrying Ailes' name have been removed from outside the newsroom and the walls were being refurbished.

Thomas Hudson, the director of WOUB Public Media, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The school's graduate university student senate had earlier this month called for the newsroom to be renamed.

Ailes, 76, was sued by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in July, claiming sexual harassment.

Fox News said earlier this month that it will pay $20 million to settle the lawsuit.

The company also settled with two other women who were part of a Fox-initiated investigation by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Wharton & Garrison.

Ailes, a radio and television major at the university, served as WOUB Radio's student station manager for two years, according to an October 2007 press release from the university when his donation was announced.

Ailes graduated from the school in 1962 and, according to the release, credited his time at the university with sparking his interest in broadcasting.

(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by Alan Crosby)