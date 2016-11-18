WASHINGTON Nov 18 The Obama administration on
Friday blocked the sale of new permits to drill oil and gas
in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas off Alaska, in a win for
environmental groups that had fought against development in the
fragile region.
In releasing the 2017-2022 plan, the Department of the
Interior also limited leasing in the Cook Inlet off Alaska.
Environmental activists have battled drilling in Alaska to
protect wildlife, such as whales and walruses, and as part of a
broader movement to keep remaining fossil fuels in the ground.
President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican who takes office
on Jan. 20, has vowed to open up resources to petroleum
development and could take steps to reverse the decision.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)