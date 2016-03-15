(Adds reaction by Shell, Clinton, background on Trump's
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Obama administration
reversed course on Tuesday on a proposal to open the
southeastern Atlantic coast to drilling as an oil price slump
and strong opposition in coastal communities raised doubts about
the plan.
Besides market and environmental concerns, the U.S. Interior
Department said it also based its decision on conflicts with
competing commercial and military ocean uses.
The decision, which is sure to reverberate in the
presidential election campaign, reverses a January 2015 proposal
for new leases in the Atlantic as part of the department's
five-year plan to set new boundaries for oil development in
federal waters through 2022.
"We heard from many corners that now is not the time to
offer oil and gas leasing off the Atlantic coast," Interior
Secretary Sally Jewell said.
"When you factor in conflicts with national defense,
economic activities such as fishing and tourism, and opposition
from many local communities, it simply doesn't make sense to
move forward with any lease sales in the coming five years."
Hillary Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the
Democratic Party's nomination to run in the Nov. 8 presidential
election, has moved to the left on environment under pressure
from green groups. She tweeted: "Relieved Atlantic drilling is
now off the table. Time to do the next right thing and protect
the Arctic, too."
Donald Trump, the businessman and former reality TV
personality who is the Republican front-runner, has raised
questions about whether more offshore drilling is necessary
given the abundance of onshore shale production.
The proposal would have opened up drilling sites more than
50 miles off Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia to
oil drilling by 2021.
Coastal communities in these states protested the
administration's plan, fearing the possibility of an oil spill
like the BP Horizon accident in 2010 on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and
its effects on tourism and their economies.
"With this decision coastal communities have won a 'David
vs. Goliath' fight against the richest companies on the planet,
and that is a cause for tremendous optimism for the well-being
of future generations," said Jacqueline Savitz, environmental
group Oceana's vice president for U.S. oceans.
Virginia officials had welcomed the initial plan to allow
offshore drilling, saying it would bring economic benefits. On
Tuesday, Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said he
was surprised that the Department of Defense had raised concerns
about naval installations, one of which is off the state's
coast.
"The DOD has been relatively quiet during this public debate
and has never shared their objections with me before," he said.
OBJECTIONS
Major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp,
Shell and Chevron, had pushed for an open
Atlantic.
Shell Oil Company spokeswoman Natalie Mazey said the
decision was "short sighted" and would "jeopardize the abundance
of affordable domestic energy the economy has become dependent
on."
The American Petroleum Institute said the decision goes
against the will of voters, governors and members of Congress
who support more development.
"The decision appeases extremists who seek to stop oil and
natural gas production which would increase the cost of energy
for American consumers and close the door for years to creating
new jobs, new investments and boosting energy security," said
API President Jack Gerard.
The Interior Department also announced Tuesday that it would
evaluate 13 other potential lease sales in other areas of the
country - 10 in the Gulf of Mexico and three off the coast of
Alaska.
"The proposal focuses potential lease sales in areas with
the highest resource potential, greatest industry interest, and
established infrastructure," Jewell said.
The Interior Department said that in the Gulf, resource
potential and industry interest are high and infrastructure
already exists.
It proposes two annual lease sales that include the Western,
Central, and part of the eastern Gulf of Mexico not subject to
the current congressional moratorium.
It also includes a potential sale each in the Chukchi Sea,
Beaufort Sea, and Cook Inlet planning areas in Alaska. The
department would take comments on other options, including an
alternative that includes no new leasing.
CONCERNS ABOUT ARCTIC
While green groups praised the decision to keep the Atlantic
off limits for now, they raised concerns that the United States
would keep the door open for drilling in the vulnerable U.S.
Arctic.
"The administration must take Arctic leases out of the final
five-year plan," said Cindy Shogan, executive director of the
Alaska Wilderness League. "No place has potentially more to lose
due to climate change than the Arctic."
The Interior Department will open the five-year proposal to
a 90-day comment period.
