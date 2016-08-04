(Corrects to add Sunoco Logistics and Phillips 66 as owners of
the pipeline in paragraph 10)
By Catherine Ngai and Liz Hampton
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Aug 4 The long-planned and
oft-delayed Sandpiper pipeline through the U.S. Midwest may not
be dead, but it appears to be on life support, a likely casualty
of the oil-and-gas industry's infrastructure overbuild amid a
two-year global oil rout.
After years of delays, refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp
and midstream giant Enbridge Inc on Tuesday
announced they would scrap their joint venture agreements and
transportation services for the 450,000 barrels per day
Sandpiper project, instead agreeing to acquire a portion of the
rival Dakota Access Pipeline.
That $1.5 billion deal, if successful, will leave Sandpiper
without Marathon as its main anchor, even though an Enbridge
spokesman said plans for the line are still being evaluated. The
project involves two pipeline legs stretching from North Dakota
through Minnesota to Wisconsin.
Outgoing pipeline capacity from the Bakken is currently at
around 641,000 bpd, according to Genscape. Once Dakota Access
becomes operational, capacity will rise to 1.21 million bpd.
That projected increase comes against the backdrop of a
dramatic decline in oil prices that has weighed on production in
North Dakota's Bakken play, one of the biggest beneficiaries of
the boom in U.S. shale production over the last several years.
The Dakota Access Pipeline, slated to stretch from North
Dakota to Illinois, is expected to come online in the fourth
quarter. With global oil futures down by 70 percent in the last
two years, traders and analysts say there just is not enough
crude in production in the U.S. Midwest for both pipelines.
According to the North Dakota Industrial Commission, the
state's oil production fell to 1.05 million bpd in May, down
from a peak of 1.23 million bpd in December 2014. Drillers have
cut the number of rigs operating in North Dakota to 27,
according to Baker Hughes, down from a peak of 203 in June 2012.
Shippers in the North Dakota area already have the Double H
and Pony Express pipeline to carry crude to other markets, and
the Dakota Access Pipeline will increase competition for supply.
"This reflects falling production in the Bakken. At least in
the short term, there is no need for both pipelines," said Sandy
Fielden, director of oil and products research at Morningstar.
Dakota Access, owned by Energy Transfer Partners,
Sunoco Logistics and Phillips 66, will be able
to transport North Dakota crude to Patoka, Illinois, giving
shippers access to markets in the Midwest, East Coast and Gulf
Coast.
With oil hovering near $40 a barrel and narrow pricing
differentials between regions, concerns about overcapacity are
hitting midstream operators in numerous parts of the country,
even in shale plays more economical than the Bakken.
For Enbridge, investing in another project could be the best
step forward for a pipeline marred by regulatory delays. The
$2.6 billion Sandpiper project was originally planned for
startup this year, but was then pushed to 2017 after Minnesota
regulators ordered an environmental review to examine alternate
routes for that state's portion of the project.
In February, it was again delayed to 2019 due to further
environmental reviews and permitting in the state.
If Sandpiper is ultimately shelved, it would not be the
first time in the region. In 2014, Enterprise Products Partners
cancelled plans to build the first crude pipeline from
North Dakota into Cushing, Oklahoma, citing lack of shipper
support.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New
York; Editing by Tom Brown)