By Kristen Hays
| FREEPORT, Texas
FREEPORT, Texas Jan 16 A pair of pipelines is
ramping up to do what the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline
hasn't yet been able to accomplish - sharply increase flows of
Canadian heavy crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Enbridge Inc's Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan South,
coupled with Enterprise Products Partners'
Oklahoma-to-Texas Seaway Twin will deliver their first
large-volume shipments to the largest refinery market in the
United States, most of which is built to handle viscous oil like
that produced in Canada.
"We are connected all the way from Canada to Houston, Texas
City, Beaumont and Port Arthur," Jim Teague, chief operating
officer of Enterprise, which operates the 850,000 bpd Seaway
system, said Friday near the end of the line on the coast, where
a new marine terminal may double as an export platform.
Unlike Keystone, the Flanagan South-Seaway Twin combination
bypassed the need for U.S. federal approval, as neither crosses
the Canadian border. The existing Mainline system already feeds
Flanagan South.
This week, the U.S. Senate advanced a bill to approve
TransCanada Corp's project as Republicans seek to secure
enough votes to overcome a possible veto by President Barack
Obama, who has been considering the project for six years.
But the flows from 600,000-barrels per day Flanagan South
and 450,000-bpd Seaway Twin began in December, after some
delays. The Twin parallels the original 400,000 bpd Seaway line,
which moves both heavy and light crude to the Gulf Coast from
the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The incoming Canadian could displace heavy imports from
Venezuela, Mexico and even Saudi Arabia, threatening to further
pressure crude prices, which have fallen by half since June on
global oversupply.
Booming U.S. oil output has pushed out most Saudi light
sweet oil in the Gulf Coast market. Canadian heavy, which trades
at a discount to U.S. light, could deepen competition for
heavies.
"This is the linchpin of our market access strategy," said
Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco. "We will compete against
waterborne imports."
Yet lower prices could mean pullbacks as Canadian production
is more costly than in the United States. Canada's Suncor Energy
has said it would cut 1,000 workers and slash $837
million in spending.
(Editing by Terry Wade and Bernadette Baum)