By Kristen Hays
FREEPORT, Texas Jan 16 A combination of two
pipelines is starting to do what the controversial Keystone XL
oil-pipeline plan hasn't been able to accomplish: sharply
increase flows of Canadian heavy crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Enbridge Inc's Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan South
line, coupled with Enterprise Products Partners'
Oklahoma-to-Texas Seaway Twin line, are delivering their first
large-volume shipments to the biggest refinery market in the
United States, most of which is built to handle viscous oil like
that produced in Canada.
"We are connected all the way from Canada to Houston, Texas
City, Beaumont and Port Arthur," Jim Teague, chief operating
officer of Enterprise, which operates the 850,000 bpd Seaway
system, said Friday near the end of the line on the coast, where
a new marine terminal can double as an export platform.
Unlike Keystone, the Flanagan South-Seaway Twin combination
has been largely overlooked by environmental groups and has
bypassed the need for U.S. federal approval as neither crosses
the Canadian border. The existing Mainline system already feeds
Flanagan South from Canada.
This week, the U.S. Senate advanced a bill to approve
TransCanada Corp's Keystone project as Republicans seek
to secure enough votes to overcome a possible veto by President
Barack Obama, who has been considering the project for six
years. A rally for the project, led by Republican Senator John
Cornryn, was held in Beaumont, Texas, on Friday.
Flows from 600,000-barrels per day Flanagan South and
450,000-bpd Seaway Twin began in December, after some delays.
The Twin parallels the original 400,000 bpd Seaway line, which
moves both heavy and light crude to the Gulf Coast from the U.S.
crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The incoming Canadian could displace heavy imports from
Venezuela, Mexico and even Saudi Arabia, threatening to further
pressure crude prices, which have fallen by half since June on
global oversupply.
Booming U.S. oil output has pushed out most Saudi light
sweet oil in the Gulf Coast market. Canadian heavy, which trades
at a discount to U.S. light, could deepen competition for
heavies.
"This is the linchpin of our market access strategy," said
Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco. "We will compete against
waterborne imports."
Re-exports of Canadian crude from the Texas Gulf Coast are
also possible, albeit in limited form, Enbridge and Enterprise
officials said.
"I think the vast majority of the crude will stay on the
Gulf Coast," Monaco said.
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford said the
Enbridge-Enterprise system is a "vital" way to move Canadian
crude to market.
Canada sent about 3 million barrels per day of oil to the
United States in October, according to government data. Much of
that goes to the Midwest, though more flows will reach the Gulf
Coast.
The companies said they are not worried about lower oil
prices as they have long-term contracts to fill their lines.
But prices, down by half since June, could mean pullbacks in
Canadian production. Canada's Suncor Energy has already
said it would cut 1,000 workers and slash $837 million in
spending.
