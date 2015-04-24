April 24 Caterpillar Inc chief executive Doug Oberhelman said on Friday that oil prices have been a headwind for the manufacturer and will continue to be in 2015.

Oberhelman, speaking at an Export-Import Bank conference, said the problem is partly offset by the fact that Caterpillar products use diesel fuel. He said a dip in diesel prices has helped the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)