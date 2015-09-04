By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, Sept 4
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Oil and gas producer
ConocoPhillips on Friday said it would support a UN climate
change agreement if it met its own policy principles, including
creating a "level playing among energy sources and between
countries."
The comments by the Houston-based company were a
clarification of its position on the proposed UN agreement after
it earlier in the week answered 'yes' to a question in a climate
change survey that asked whether it backed a 2015 UN accord.
The company's partial endorsement comes as pressure grows
on U.S. oil majors to follow the lead of European counterparts
who backed the UN climate negotiation process and called for a
global carbon pricing system to tackle carbon emissions.
The survey by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) asked
2,000 companies whether their boards of directors would support
a UN deal that would limit the rise in global temperatures to 2
degrees C. [here
]
The CDP on Wednesday pointed to 'yes' responses by Conoco
Phillips and Russian energy giant Gazprom. By
Thursday the CDP dropped the mention of ConocoPhillips and
changed the company's 'yes' answer on the survey to a blank
after the oil major complained the UK-based organization had not
accurately reflected its position.
"In hindsight, had we known CDP would only include one part
of our answer, we would not have responded with an unqualified
'yes,'" the company said in a statement.
Among Conoco's other conditions for supporting a global deal
are that an agreement that avoids technology mandates and
promotes investment in research and development.
EUROPEAN-US DIVIDE
Six European majors, including Shell and Total, tried to get
US peers to join them in a global sector-wide response to the
climate talks and back a global carbon pricing system, but they
declined.
"This move by ConocoPhillips highlights the widening gap
between European majors who have called for a carbon price and
the North American majors," said Shanna Cleveland, senior
manager at environmental advocacy nonprofit Ceres.
The Obama administration has been reaching out to the U.S.
private sector for political and financial support to bolster
its quest for a deal at the conclusion of the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 UN
climate summit.
In July, more than a dozen well-known companies, including
Apple, GM and Google, signed on to the
American Business Act on Climate Pledge to support U.S. efforts
to secure a climate deal. None of those were fossil fuel
companies.
Tim Smith, director of shareholder engagement at Walden
Asset Management, a responsible investment portfolio management
firm, said investors have been pressing ConocoPhillips to
improve its climate position by challenging some of the trade
groups it belongs to, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber wants to block the regulations needed for the
U.S. to meet its Paris emission reduction pledge.
Smith said Conoco faces competing demands from green and
investor-activist groups and from industry lobby groups worried
that a UN deal will call for a total phase-out of fossil fuels.
"They are looking over both shoulders to see where the
pressures are coming from," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Andrew Hay)