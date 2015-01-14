WASHINGTON Jan 14 ConocoPhillips has asked the U.S. Commerce Department for guidance on whether it can ship its minimally treated light oil abroad, though the company does not believe it makes sense to export it now, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

U.S. oil drillers that have enjoyed a boom over the last six years are pressuring the government to lift the 40-year ban on oil exports, a remnant of the 1970s Arab oil embargo that led to fears of energy shortages.

The Bureau of Industry and Security at the commerce department said on Dec. 30 that it had given permission for exports of treated light oil called condensate to "some" companies without going into detail. The permissions do not lift the export restriction, but have given confidence to companies that want to ship light oil to markets in Asia and Europe.

Conoco Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told reporters at the Center for Strategic and International Studies research institute that the company has "an application in front of" the Department of Commerce.

"We're looking at the rulings and taking a look at how our condensate compares to the condensate that they have ruled in," Lance said.

Another energy major, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said earlier this week that it received U.S. approval to export condensate.

With oil prices falling by more than half since June to less than $50 a barrel, Shell said it would export the condensate when it was sufficiently profitable.

Conoco's Lance said now might not be the time for Conoco to export any condensate.

"We don't think we have significant differentials to being able to export, but if that situation were to change we would look at that, and we are looking at that," Lance said.

The Commerce Department has given previous approvals to Enterprise Partners, Pioneer Natural Resources and Peaker Energy.

Some analysts have said condensate exports could rise from 200,000 barrels per day to as much as 1 million bpd by the end of next year. Lance questioned whether drillers could produce that much condensate, however. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Grant McCool)