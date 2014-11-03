NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. crude oil futures market dipped into a contango structure on Monday afternoon as the price for January delivery exceeded the price for December delivery. The short-term U.S. crude market has not reached contango since January 17.

U.S. crude for December delivery was trading at $79.95 while crude for January delivery stood at $79.99 at 1:50 p.m. EST (1650 GMT). (Reporting By Sam Adams; Editing by Diane Craft)