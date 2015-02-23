(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Anna Driver and Terry Wade
HOUSTON Feb 23 Shale oil producers are
throttling back so quickly on drilling that U.S. crude output
could fall sooner than expected, within months, executives say
as they slash costs to cope with tumbling crude prices and
compete with Persian Gulf rivals.
About a dozen chief executives who talked to Reuters or who
spoke publicly, acknowledged they were taken aback by the scale
and speed of the cutbacks, noting how this oil price downturn
was different from several previous episodes in their careers.
For one, companies are cutting costs deeper and faster than
before as Wall Street investors increasingly place a premium on
capital discipline rather than just production growth. Some also
say the nature of shale makes it easier for companies to defer
work and wait for prices to recover. The wells that drove the
U.S. energy boom of the last decade rapidly deplete, so overall
output will fall unless new holes are constantly bored and oil
extracted via hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
"The thing that has surprised me ... is that companies large
and small, financially strong, financially weak have really cut
capital spending much quicker than I have seen before," said
Bruce Vincent, who retired as CEO of Swift Energy Co
this month after 40 years in the industry.
Just few weeks ago, the prevailing view among industry
insiders and analysts was that U.S. oil production would keep
rising for several months despite falling rig numbers because of
rising productivity of active wells and drilling inertia.
In the past, if a producer had a rig contract, they would
continue drilling. Now, producers are paying fees to break those
contracts, a fact that has hastened the steep drop in the rig
count, said Vincent.
LOCKED IN ROCK
In the old days, producers felt compelled to pump in a
downturn, fearing competitors with wells in the same reservoir
would take the oil. That is no longer a risk as shale is locked
in rock.
"(Now) you can leave it in the ground. In the old days you
had to produce because everybody was sucking on the same straw,"
Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources, said at a
conference in January.
Already, many companies have announced 25-70 percent
reductions in drilling and a total of at least $25 billion in
spending cuts.
Some went even further. Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
has halted all drilling and told services firms it will not
resume work unless its costs fall 40 percent, the company's
Chief Executive Gary Evans told a conference in Houston.
Such pullback, combined with shale well decline rates of
some 60 percent or more a year, has Evans predicting U.S.
production will begin falling "in the next two months."
His view is largely echoed by several other executives,
though they say their own output will hold up or rise and expect
much of the decline come from the shuttering of older,
low-yielding wells known as strippers.
Assuming that many drilling contracts will be carried out,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) still sees
output climbing early this year to peak at 9.42 million barrels
per day in May, with a decline starting in June.
After nearly doubling since 2008, U.S. crude production
should stabilize, though not necessarily decline, in the second
half of this year, analysts at IHS said.
Lower output, along with rising gasoline consumption, would
help reduce 1.5 million bpd in estimated global oversupply and
might allow crude prices to recover from a 50 percent slide
since mid-2014.
While some analysts expect the slide to continue for some
time, with Citibank predicting U.S. benchmark prices to bottom
out at $20 per barrel, industry insiders count on a faster price
recovery because of two factors pulling U.S production down.
One is the much faster than expected decline in the number
of active rigs. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes said on
Friday, nearly 50 rigs were shed last week, bringing the U.S.
land rig count to 1250, about the level EIA had forecast would
be reached in October.
"There's been a real rapid response, probably faster than
I've ever seen," Jack Stark, president of Continental Resources
told an IHS conference in Houston this month.
LEANER AND TOUGHER
The rig fleet alone is not the best predictor of output
because well lengths and the frequency of fracks along a well
have been rising rapidly to boost output. However, in the past
few weeks companies have also started to refrain from fracking
wells to bring them online, so-called completion, which normally
accounts for 60 percent of a well's total cost.
On its fourth-quarter earnings call, Devon Energy Corp.
said it had cut its completion crews working in the
Eagle Ford oil basin to four from nine, while Anadarko Petroleum
said it reduced its completion crews by a third.
After years of breakneck growth, top shale companies Apache
Corp and EOG Resources have said their oil and
gas output this year will be flat.
Producers who had grown accustomed to oil at $100 a barrel
say they aim to cut costs to profitably drill shale wells at $40
a barrel or less. That is well below the $70 now needed to work
in some basins and less than current U.S. benchmark crude prices
of about $51 a barrel.
The path to slash costs is to pressure service companies -
already cutting thousands of jobs - to lower prices as well as
rely on technology to speed up drilling and improve well
productivity.
"The services companies have always found a way through time
to do business," said Stark. "The shale business will continue
to exist and this renaissance will continue."
U.S. executives, some of whom proudly call themselves
wildcatting "rednecks" from "cowboyistan," say they will come
out leaner and meaner from the downturn and be able to better
compete with top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia. Many believe the
top OPEC oil producer has let oil prices fall and refused to cut
output to squeeze shale rivals out of the market.
"The most ironic thing about what we are in today is the
fact that when we emerge from this the Saudis will have
toughened up the American oil industry," said one prominent
shale oil executive who spoke on condition of anonymity.
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)