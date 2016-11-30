NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. total oil demand rose in
September for the second consecutive month on a year-over-year
basis as strong gasoline consumption offset weak distillate
sales, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
U.S. oil demand in September rose by 2.3 percent, or 446,000
barrels per day (bpd), from a year ago to 19.86 million bpd,
according to the EIA's petroleum supply monthly report.
The demand growth was led once again by gasoline, which rose
by 2.2 percent, or 203,000 bpd, from a year ago to 9.49 million
bpd in September, the data showed.
Gasoline demand surged over the summer, including record
numbers in June. Despite steady demand, U.S.
refiners are still battling weak margins due to stubbornly high
gasoline inventories built up during the boon years of 2014 and
2015.
The gasoline demand overcame a drop in demand for
distillates, which fell in June by 3.32 percent, or 131,000 bpd,
to 3.905 million bpd compared with last year, EIA data showed.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)