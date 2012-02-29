* December oil demand revised up 1.25 percent * Gasoline demand revised down 0.62 pct * Distillate demand down 9.4 pct from year ago (Recasts, adds details) By Ayesha Rascoe WASHINGTON, Feb 29 U.S. oil demand in December was stronger than expected but remained down significantly from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. December oil consumption was 1.25 percent higher than the EIA's previous projection, hitting 18.738 million bpd for the month. Petroleum use was still down nearly 5 percent compared to a year ago, a smaller drop than the 6.16 percent year-on-year decrease initially projected. The American Petroleum Institute's demand figure for the month was lower at 18.565 million bpd. Gasoline consumption was revised down 0.62 percent to 8.659 million bpd, the lowest level for the month since 2001. After showing strength for most of 2011, demand for distillate also dropped to its lowest level for December in 10 years. With consumption falling to 3.782 million bpd, distillate demand was down 9.43 percent from a year earlier. Below is a chart comparing the EIA's final monthly demand numbers with the agency's previous weekly demand estimates and final year-ago numbers. EIA Monthly Demand Data (In millions of barrels per day) **********Change vs********* Product Dec Prev est Prev Yr Ago Yr ago pct for Dec Est Gasoline 8.659 8.713 -0.62% 8.911 -2.83% Distillate 3.782 3.880 -2.53% 4.176 -9.43% Jet Fuel 1.354 1.404 -3.56% 1.383 -2.10% Residual 0.519 0.524 -0.95% 0.525 -1.14% Total 18.738 18.507 1.25% 19.722 -4.99% *This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table. NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes: Nov 2011 -1.3 pct Oct 2011 -2.2 pct Sept 2011 -3.3 pct Aug 2011 -2.6 pct July 2011 -4.0 pct June 2011 -1.3 pct May 2011 -2.7 pct April 2011 -2.3 pct March 2011 0.9 pct Feb 2011 0.1 pct *A copy of this report is available at: r.reuters.com/pyt75s (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio)