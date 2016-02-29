NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. oil demand rose modestly
in December from a year earlier, the first rise since August, as
warm weather and low prices at the pump boosted driving rates,
offsetting lackluster demand for heating oil, government data
showed on Monday.
Total U.S. oil demand rose by 87,000 barrels per day in the
nation's warmest December on record, or 0.4 percent compared
with the same month last year, to 19.5 million bpd, the highest
for the month since 2010, EIA data showed.
The modest growth was fueled in large part by robust demand
for gasoline as low prices at the pump and lower unemployment
rates boosted driving rates.
Wallace E. Tyner, an energy economist at Purdue University,
said the warm weather and low gas prices propelled more people
to drive in December, with some choosing a car over a plane to
travel to holiday gatherings.
"I can tell you that I am looking at a family reunion in
Maine, an 18-hour drive, and I am thinking of driving," Tyner
said. "Gas prices are cheap, but airlines have not dropped
prices."
Gasoline demand rose by 203,000 bpd in December, or 2.3
percent. Average U.S. gasoline prices were $2.04 a gallon in
December, the lowest for the months since 2008, EIA data shows.
Last week, data showed Americans logged 264.2 billion miles
on U.S. roads and highways in December, the most ever for the
month, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Part of that increase resulted from temporary weather
conditions, offering some relief to oil traders who have worried
demand was on a prolonged decline. The warm winter, which
continued through January, has dented heating oil demand and
pushed distillate stocks above five-year highs.
Overall, U.S. gasoline demand was 9.2 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2015, the most since 2007, U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed on Monday.
Still, demand for distillates, which includes both diesel
fuel and home heating oil, dropped 9 percent to 3.8 million bpd,
the lowest for the month since 2012.
