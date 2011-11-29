* US Sept oil demand down 0.93 pct from earlier estimate

* Oil consumption down for sixth straight month

* Distillate demand at highest level for month since 2007 (Updates throughout)

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. oil demand in September was weaker than previously estimated, as fuel consumption continued to flounder in the sluggish economy, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

September oil demand was revised down 0.93 percent, or 177,000 barrels per day, to 18.795 million bpd from the EIA's previous projection of 18.972 million bpd.

Oil demand for the month fell 3.31 percent from a year ago, a larger decline than the 2.4 percent drop previously estimated.

U.S. oil consumption has declined for the last six months as higher oil prices and economic uncertainty cut into energy use, the EIA reported.

The American Petroleum Institute's demand figure for September was much higher at 19.929 million bpd.

Gasoline consumption was revised down 1.78 percent to 8.753 million bpd. Demand for gasoline was down 3.94 percent from a year earlier.

Distillate use continued to show strength despite the overall drop in oil demand. Demand for distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, was revised up 1.55 percent to 3.929 million bpd.

Distillate consumption was at its highest level for the month since 2007.

Below is a chart comparing the EIA's final monthly demand numbers with the agency's previous weekly demand estimates and final year-ago numbers.

EIA Monthly Demand Data

(In millions of barrels per day)

Prev Est ************Change vs************ Product Sept For Sept Prev Est Yr Ago Yr ago pct Gasoline 8.753 8.912 -1.78% 9.112 -3.94% Distillate 3.929 3.869 1.55% 3.886 1.11% Jet Fuel 1.417 1.412 0.35% 1.457 -2.75% Residual 0.482 0.522 -7.66% 0.513 -6.04% Total 18.795 18.972 -0.93% 19.438 -3.31% * This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year-ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table. NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes: August 2011 -2.6 pct July 2011 -4.0 pct June 2011 -1.3 pct May 2011 -2.7 pct April 2011 -2.3 pct March 2011 0.8 pct February 2011 0.1 pct January 2011 2.5 pct December 2010 2.5 pct November 2010 1.2 pct * A copy of this report is available at link.reuters.com/vup24g (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Jim Marshall)