* US Sept oil demand down 0.93 pct from earlier estimate
* Oil consumption down for sixth straight month
* Distillate demand at highest level for month since 2007
(Updates throughout)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. oil demand in September
was weaker than previously estimated, as fuel consumption
continued to flounder in the sluggish economy, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said on Tuesday.
September oil demand was revised down 0.93 percent, or
177,000 barrels per day, to 18.795 million bpd from the EIA's
previous projection of 18.972 million bpd.
Oil demand for the month fell 3.31 percent from a year ago,
a larger decline than the 2.4 percent drop previously
estimated.
U.S. oil consumption has declined for the last six months
as higher oil prices and economic uncertainty cut into energy
use, the EIA reported.
The American Petroleum Institute's demand figure for
September was much higher at 19.929 million bpd.
Gasoline consumption was revised down 1.78 percent to 8.753
million bpd. Demand for gasoline was down 3.94 percent from a
year earlier.
Distillate use continued to show strength despite the
overall drop in oil demand. Demand for distillates, which
include diesel and heating oil, was revised up 1.55 percent to
3.929 million bpd.
Distillate consumption was at its highest level for the
month since 2007.
Below is a chart comparing the EIA's final monthly demand
numbers with the agency's previous weekly demand estimates and
final year-ago numbers.
EIA Monthly Demand Data
(In millions of barrels per day)
Prev Est ************Change vs************
Product Sept For Sept Prev Est Yr Ago Yr ago pct
Gasoline 8.753 8.912 -1.78% 9.112 -3.94%
Distillate 3.929 3.869 1.55% 3.886 1.11%
Jet Fuel 1.417 1.412 0.35% 1.457 -2.75%
Residual 0.482 0.522 -7.66% 0.513 -6.04%
Total 18.795 18.972 -0.93% 19.438 -3.31%
* This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply
report with the previous weekly report and final year-ago
numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the
weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all
U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the
biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market.
The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond
gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the
table.
NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes:
August 2011 -2.6 pct
July 2011 -4.0 pct
June 2011 -1.3 pct
May 2011 -2.7 pct
April 2011 -2.3 pct
March 2011 0.8 pct
February 2011 0.1 pct
January 2011 2.5 pct
December 2010 2.5 pct
November 2010 1.2 pct
* A copy of this report is available at
link.reuters.com/vup24g
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Jim Marshall)