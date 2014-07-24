UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
July 24 A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train carrying crude oil derailed in Seattle on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of a spill or injury, according to local television stations.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe, owned by Berkshire Hathaway , was not immediately available for comment, but was cited in media reports as saying the train was carrying oil and that the cause of the accident was being investigated. (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.