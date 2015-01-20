(Repeats corrected story with no changes. Corrects chief
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK Jan 16 Any lingering doubt about the
depth of the crisis facing the U.S. energy industry is quickly
evaporating as even the biggest firms slash spending amid the
steepest oil price crash since the recession, sending ripples
across the vast sector.
In a stark sign of how a sudden, 60 percent drop in oil
prices is biting, oil services giant Schlumberger Ltd on
Thursday said it will reduce spending this year by 25 percent
and fire 9,000 workers worldwide, surprising investors with the
size of the cuts.
As activity slows and drillers idle rigs at the fastest pace
in more than 20 years, the magnitude and speed of the changes
are surprising firms that provide some of the raw materials and
equipment essential to drilling that even two months ago hoped
to dodge the ill effects of the slowdown.
"There is total chaos and uncertainty and it is impacting
the whole ecosystem," said Aamer Sarfraz, chief executive of
United Guar, which provides guar gum used in fracking to major
oil service firms, but not Schlumberger.
Schlumberger's announcement lays bare the strain that a
supply glut and subsequent dive in prices is putting on the
engine room of the U.S. fracking boom: the oil service firms
like Schlumberger and rivals Baker Hughes Inc and
Halliburton Co that provide drilling services for
thousands of wells across the country.
Service firms, desperate to cut costs, asked Sarfraz to
lower the price of his company's guar by 30 percent as soon as
possible in meetings held in recent days. Other suppliers are
being met with similar demands, he said, and even existing
contracts are being withdrawn.
The cost reductions come as little surprise. After five boom
years for the oil industry, a pull back is only natural when
prices slide. Producers are cutting spending budgets and calling
on Schlumberger and others to cut prices. Service firms are
simply passing that on to their suppliers of raw materials,
including sand and guar.
But the speed at which it is happening and the depth of the
cuts being asked for is an indication of the desperation in the
industry.
"There is no negotiation, it is a demand," said Sarfraz. "It
has erased our margins."
Service firms are also asking sand providers to cut prices
as oil prices dip. Sand firms say that long term contracts will
shield them from oil price swings. Even so, some are reducing
prices.
Hi-Crush Partners, which produces sand for drilling in
various shale plays across the United States, is in discussions
with customers to help reduce the price of sand delivered to oil
wells by up to 25 percent, in part by shaving third-party
transportation and storage costs, Chief Financial Officer Laura
Fulton said.
Fulton said that sand demand remains strong. In a
presentation earlier this month the company said that it has 6.6
million tonnes of sand contracted in 2015, up from 3.8 million
in 2014.
Still, for firms reliant on orders from the energy industry
alone, it has been a rough ride and may get worse.
Oil prices have dropped from nearly $110 a
barrel in June to below $50 this month as rocketing production,
particularly in the United States, outpaces tepid demand.
While projects have been postponed or canceled across the
globe, the price drop is likely to have a "significantly more
dramatic" impact on North America than on the rest of the world,
Schlumberger said on Friday, following the release of its
earnings a day earlier.
The company plans to cut spending this year by a billion to
$3 billion.
Texas-based Galtway Industries, which has 300 employees,
normally receives orders six months out from the major service
firms like Schlumberger for the forged metal parts used in
fracking pressure pumps.
But it says business has fallen 30 percent over the past
year. Now, orders are being postponed at the last minute, pushed
back while clients decide if they can afford the new materials.
"We've experienced everything from push-outs in delivery
dates to order cancellations," said Galtway President Trey
Smith. "We're definitely in the fall out phase. It's going to
get ugly."
