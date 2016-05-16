(Adds natural gas data, more background on oil)
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. shale oil output is
expected to fall in June for the eighth consecutive month,
according to a U.S. government forecast on Monday, as the
squeeze from a two-year rout in crude prices worsens.
Total output is expected to fall by nearly 113,000 bpd to
4.85 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's (EIA) drilling productivity report released on
Monday.
Bakken production from North Dakota is forecast to fall
27,000 bpd, while production from the Eagle Ford formation is
expected to drop 58,000 bpd.
Production from the Permian Basin in West Texas is expected
to drop 10,000 bpd, according to the data, representing its
second consecutive monthly decline.
Oil prices are down nearly 60 percent from their
mid-2014 highs, which has caused producers to slash capital
spending and lay off thousands of workers.
Brent crude prices have rallied this year and were hovering
just under $50 a barrel on Monday. Analysts warn that production
could pick up later this year as producers lock in hedges at
better prices to safeguard future output.
Total natural gas production is forecast to decline for a
sixth consecutive month in June to 46.0 billion cubic feet per
day (bcfd), the lowest level since July 2015, the EIA said. That
would be down almost 0.5 bcfd from May, making it the biggest
monthly decline since March 2013, it noted.
The biggest regional decline was expected to be in Eagle
Ford, down 0.2 bcfd from May to 6.3 bcfd in June, the lowest
level of output in the basin since April 2014, the EIA said.
In the Marcellus formation, the biggest U.S. shale gas
field, June output was expected to ease by about 0.1 bcfd from
May to 17.3 bcfd in June. That would be the fourth monthly
decline in a row.
In the Marcellus formation, located in Pennsylvania and West
Virginia, initial production during the first full month for a
new well was expected to increase to 11.1 million cubic feet per
day in June. That compares with 8.3 mmcfd in June 2015.
If correct, that would be the 14th straight monthly increase
in initial production for a new well in the Marcellus. That
growth rate, however, was on track to decline for a fourth
consecutive month in June.
