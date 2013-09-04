NEW YORK, Sept 4 American families will earn
more money in the coming years as dollars from the nation's oil
and gas boom trickle down to the average person, consultant IHS
said in a report released on Wednesday.
Robust energy production will increase wages, cut energy and
manufacturing costs, and add as much as $2,000 a year to each
family's income by 2015, IHS said.
Last year, an average U.S. household earned $1,200 more
because of the energy boom as oil and gas companies produced
nearly 2 million barrels-per-day of oil, the report said.
The rush has added 2.1 million jobs to the U.S. economy in
2012, both directly and indirectly, and that number is expected
to balloon to 3.3 million by 2020, a boon for an economy
struggling with stubbornly high unemployment.
"This is a great story for jobs, for the tax base and now
for the average household," said John Larson, a vice president
of the firm that co-authored the report.
BIG SAVINGS
Families are expected to save on energy bills as natural gas
replaces other relatively expensive energy sources, such as
coal, as the main source to heat homes and water, according to
Larson. IHS also anticipates some manufactured goods will cost
less as factories pay less for input materials.
Over the last four years, U.S. power companies have either
shut down or switched some 16,000 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired
power plants due to cheap gas prices and stricter environmental
rules on coal use.
However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects
power companies to switch back to coal as natural gas prices
climb next year.