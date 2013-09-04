NEW YORK, Sept 4 American families will earn
more money in the coming years as dollars from the nation's oil
and gas boom trickle down to the average person, consultants IHS
said in a report released on Wednesday.
Robust energy production will increase wages, cut energy and
manufacturing costs and add as much as $2,000 a year to each
family's income by 2015, Colorado-based IHS said.
Last year, the average U.S. household earned $1,200 more
because of the energy boom as oil and gas companies produced
nearly 2 million barrels-per-day of oil using fracking and
horizontal drilling technologies, the report said.
The rush has added 2.1 million jobs to the U.S. economy in
2012, both directly and indirectly, it said, and that number is
expected to balloon to 3.3 million by 2020, a boon for an
economy struggling with stubbornly high unemployment.
"This is a great story for jobs, for the tax base and now
for the average household," said John Larson, a vice president
of the firm that co-authored the report.
Still, fracking, the technology central to the boom, has
been tied to environmental damage such as contamination of
drinking water and minor earthquakes in the United States.
The process, which involves pumping sand, water and
chemicals into rock formations at high pressure, is banned in
some states, including New York, while its impact on health
remains unclear.
"We all want good jobs for Americans but that shouldn't be
at the expense of clean air, water or their health," said Amy
Mall, senior policy analyst with the Natural Resources Defense
Council in Washington D.C.
"The focus really needs to be on clean energy ... I think
that's why you're seeing local governments restrict fracking,"
she added.
BIG SAVINGS
IHS expects families to save on energy bills as natural gas
replaces other relatively expensive energy sources, such as
coal, as the main source to heat homes and water. Some
manufactured goods will also be cheaper as factories pay less
for materials and power, according to the report.
Over the last four years, U.S. power companies have either
shut down or switched some 16,000 megawatts of coal-fired power
plants, enough to power 16 million homes, due to cheap gas
prices and stricter environmental rules on coal use.
However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects
some power companies to switch back to coal as natural gas
prices climb next year.
The IHS report, the third and last in a series, includes
associated industries like refining and chemicals manufacturing
in its calculation of the economic benefits from the oil and gas
industry.
Its projections are based on current market and legislative
conditions where states are mainly responsible for regulating
the industry. It assumes unconventional oil and natural gas
output will average 3.9 million barrels per day and 57.9 billion
cubic feet a day, respectively, by 2025.
Should mounting environmental concerns restrict production,
however, shale output will be slashed by as much as 67 percent,
according to the report.
IHS also expects two more natural gas export facilities to
be approved in the forecast period, in addition to the three
projects that have already received permits from the Obama
administration.