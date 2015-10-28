(Adds analyst comment, crude futures prices)
NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than
expected, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed on Wednesday, boosting the oil futures markets.
Crude inventories rose 3.4 million barrels to
479.96 million in the week to Oct. 23, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 3.4 million barrels.
The build recorded by the EIA was less than the
4.1-million-barrel build posted on Tuesday by industry group the
American Petroleum Institute.
"Another spectacular, large crude oil inventory build seemed
to get priced into the market, and all we got was a merely large
one," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in New York.
Crude and refined products futures extended their rallies
after the EIA report.
U.S. December crude was up $2.30 at $45.50 a barrel
at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), having traded from $43.06 to
$45.97.
Brent December crude was up $2.09 at $48.90, after
trading from $46.61 to $49.23.
Front-month November RBOB gasoline and ultra-low
sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures also were up over 5 percent
ahead of contract expirations on Friday.
"The draw down in distillates and gasoline inventories
bested expectations by a decent amount, helping to color the
report bullish," Kilduff said.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 785,000 barrels, EIA said.
The EIA's data showed that big crude oil builds in the Gulf
Coast and West Coast regions offset a drop of 2.3 million
barrels on the East Coast.
Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per
day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.2 percentage points to 87.6 percent of
capacity.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
817,000-barrel drop.
The Midwest's gasoline inventories fell 1.8 million barrels.
Stocks were higher in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 3 million barrels, the EIA data showed, versus
expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.
U.S. East Coast distillate stocks had the biggest regional
drop, falling 1.8 million barrels, with the Gulf Coast's
inventories down 1.6 million.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 417,000
bpd to 6.5 million bpd.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)