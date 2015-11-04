NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell and imports
dropped to the lowest in almost a quarter of a century, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels
in the last week, in line with analysts' expectations.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 212,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 21,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.1 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1-million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.8-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 89,000
barrels per day, to the lowest since 1991.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)