NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. crude stocks rose last week as imports jumped, while swollen gasoline stocks decreased and distillates unexpectedly rose as refiners hiked output, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels to 487 million in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.0 million barrels. Stockpiles have now risen for seven consecutive weeks, nearing the modern day record high above 490 million barrels touched in April.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.237 million barrels, the biggest weekly increas since March, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 302,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed, pushing output to its highest rate on record for this time of year. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.8 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks, which have been hovering at seasonal record highs since early October, fell by 2.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 807,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 352,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 931,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed. Inventories now stand at their highest for this time of year since 2010.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 434,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)