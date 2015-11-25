(Adds details, price reaction)

NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, as oil imports and refinery rates increased, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 20, fewer than analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

The ninth consecutive weekly build nudged crude stockpiles higher to 488.3 million barrels, within a hair of their modern-day record 490.9 million barrels in April.

Gasoline stocks rose 2.5 million barrels, much bigger than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 938,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, increased 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 417,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

"The big builds in products, coming on top of that in Cushing crude, were a surprise," said Tariq Zahir, at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York.

Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for U.S. crude futures, rose 1.8 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose 304,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points to 92 percent of total capacity.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 424,000 bpd.

U.S. crude oil futures pared losses after the report, in part because the rise in crude stocks was less than expected, but remained down 49 cents at $42.39 by 11:33 a.m. EST (1633 GMT). (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)