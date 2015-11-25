(Adds details, price reaction)
NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. crude, gasoline and
distillate inventories rose last week, as oil imports and
refinery rates increased, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 1 million barrels in the
week to Nov. 20, fewer than analysts' expectations for an
increase of 1.2 million barrels.
The ninth consecutive weekly build nudged crude stockpiles
higher to 488.3 million barrels, within a hair of their
modern-day record 490.9 million barrels in April.
Gasoline stocks rose 2.5 million barrels, much
bigger than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
938,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, increased 1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 417,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
"The big builds in products, coming on top of that in
Cushing crude, were a surprise," said Tariq Zahir, at Tyche
Capital Advisors in New York.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures, rose 1.8 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose 304,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.7 percentage points to 92 percent of total capacity.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 424,000
bpd.
U.S. crude oil futures pared losses after the report,
in part because the rise in crude stocks was less than expected,
but remained down 49 cents at $42.39 by 11:33 a.m. EST (1633
GMT).
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)