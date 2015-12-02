NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. crude stocks rose last week
for the tenth straight week, while gasoline and distillate
inventories increased, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 471,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 428,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 423,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 2.5 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 135,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1.5-million-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 326,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 414,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)