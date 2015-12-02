(Adds analyst quote, products demand, oil price reaction)
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. crude oil stocks rose for
the tenth straight week last week as imports increased, while
gasoline and distillate inventories also moved higher as
refinery runs jumped, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 1.2 million barrels in
the week to Nov. 27, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 471,000 barrels. Imports rose 414,000
barrels per day.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures rose 428,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs were 423,000 bpd higher as
utilization rates rose 2.5 percentage points to
94.5 percent of capacity.
"It's a well-supplied market when refinery utilization
rebounds by 2.5 percent, and we still see a solid build in crude
inventories," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at
consultancy Clipper Data.
U.S. crude futures, down 50 cents at $41.31 per
barrel before the report, extended losses on the data and were
trading at $40.90 by 11:09 EST (1609 GMT).
Gasoline stocks rose 135,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5
million-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 3.1 million barrels, head of expectations for
a 326,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
Gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell 0.6 percent to
9.16 million bpd versus a year ago, while distillate demand
dropped 0.9 percent to 3.83 million bpd.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Edward McAllister,
Catherine Ngai and Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)