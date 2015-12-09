(Adds details, price reaction)
NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. crude oil stocks fell last
week, breaking a streak of 10 straight weeks of builds, while
distillate inventories soared, dampening a brief rally in crude
futures, data from the Energy Information Administration showed
on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 3.6 million barrels in
the week to Dec. 4, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 252,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 423,000 barrels, EIA said.
"It's a big surprise draw with total combined stocks of
crude oil and refined products lower on the week," said Dominic
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute
in New York.
"I would call the data bullish. U.S. production is also down
in the lower 48 states. Main crude oil inventory decline is in
PADD 3, primarily driven by a significant decline in crude oil
imports."
Crude stocks in PADD 3, or the Gulf Coast, dropped 7.3
million barrels, the most since December 2012, likely due to
inventory unloading that is typical at this time of year, as
refiners work to use up crude they have on hand before the year
end.
U.S. crude imports rose by 274,000 barrels per
day.
Refinery crude runs fell 151,000 barrels per
day as utilization rates dropped 1.4 percentage
points to 93.1 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed. The
decline was more pronounced on the East Coast, where refinery
utilization fell by 6.7 points.
Gasoline stocks rose 786,000 barrels, compared
with forecasts for a 2.2 million-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 5 million barrels, versus expectations for a
2.5 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
The build was the sharpest since January while demand for
distillates fell to its lowest level seasonally since 1998,
according to the data.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
jumped more than a dollar on the crude drawdown data, but the
huge build in distillates then wiped out the rally, with prices
down 25 cents at $37.26 a barrel by 11:56 a.m. (1658 GMT).
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)