By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. gasoline and distillate
stocks surged unexpectedly last week, data showed on Wednesday,
crimping margins for refiners at the height of summer driving
season, a time when they generally enjoy healthy demand and
profits.
Almost two months into the start of a summer when Americans
were expected to take to the road at record rates, some 1.2
million barrels of gasoline landed in storage tanks
last week, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
That shocked the oil market after analysts had forecast a
432,000-barrel drop. It was the fourth inflow since the end of
May, the official beginning of summer, and it took inventories
for this time of year to their highest in at least a quarter of
a century.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 4.1 million barrels, said the EIA. That was
the largest build since early January, far surpassing
expectations for a 256,000-barrel increase. The diesel
crackspread, a measure of profit for refining crude into
distillate fuels, touched a two-month low of $13.08 a barrel
1HOcl-CLc1. Other measures of refiners' profits also retreated
CL321-1=R.
U.S. crude fell $2.05 to $44.75 a barrel, and the overhang
in product supply could pressure crude prices even more.
The build paints a bleak picture for year-end demand for
diesel when combined with slow demand in Europe and rising
Chinese stockpiles. Diesel usually dominates products markets in
the autumn when people begin to stock up on heating oil.
"There's got to be a reckoning that we only have a few weeks
left of peak gasoline demand, and then we hit a shoulder
season," said Michael Cohen, head of energy and commodities
research at Barclays in New York.
For the past three months, the EIA has reduced its outlook
for oil demand growth for 2016, trimming it most recently on
Tuesday to 160,000 barrels a day.
"Growth and use is less than what has been expected," said
Phil Verleger, a veteran oil economist and independent
consultant.
"I think everyone became a little excessively excited about
the growth of demand in May because they kept seeing the large
(demand) numbers that were overstated, so they kept making
gasoline, and importers scheduled ships to come here, and hedged
it, and now it's showing up, and there are fewer drivers
buying."
The overhang in gasoline supply left over from a warm winter
is particularly noticible on the U.S. East Coast GL-STK-1-EIA
where stockpiles are above five-year averages, and there are
fewer opportunities to export excess product, said Mark Routt,
chief economist for the Americas at KBC Advanced Technology in
Houston.
In other regions, particularly the Gulf Coast, excess
product may be exported in coming weeks, he said.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy
and David Gregorio)