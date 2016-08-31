(Adds additional details, quotes, prices)
By David Gaffen
Aug 31 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose much more
than expected last week, while distillate inventories surged as
well, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in
the week to Aug. 26, compared with expectations for an increase
of 921,000 barrels.
Prices across the petroleum complex dipped on the data, as
traders reacted to the build in inventories at a time when
stocks have overall already been at high levels seasonally.
U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent, and were
down $1.11 to $45.24 a barrel by 10:54 a.m. (1454 GMT).
"I would call this the trifecta of bearish news. We should
be getting draws for this time of year," said Tariq Zahir,
trader in crude oil spreads at Tyche Capital Advisors in New
York.
"Not only are we getting shocking builds, we're also being
squeezed by the bullishness of the U.S. dollar and hurricane
season that's had very little impact thus far on actual crude
production."
Thus far during hurricane season, there have been few
threats from hurricanes to the U.S. Gulf; a tropical depression
currently in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen into a
tropical storm, but it is forecast to land in Florida's west
coast, and not expected to threaten the energy hubs in Louisiana
and Texas.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 1.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a
157,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
Crude stocks hit a seasonal record high for the U.S. Gulf
Coast, the main refining hub for the United States, and crude
stocks were also at a record on the East Coast, according to
Energy Department figures.
Refining margins are at their weakest seasonally in six
years, in part due to decisions made by refiners early in 2016
to produce more gasoline earlier in the season.
Gasoline stocks fell 691,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2
million-barrel drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures fell 1.1 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 64,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.3 percentage point.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 254,000
bpd.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)