NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories surged for a second week while crude stocks rose slightly last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks rose 8.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 8, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel gain. In the previous week, the stockpiles rose more than 10 million barrels, the largest build since 1993.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 6.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.0 million-barrel increase, the data showed. Gulf Coast distillate stocks rose to the highest level seasonally since 2011.

The data showing the builds sent futures for heating oil and gasoline blendstock down nearly 2 percent. U.S. crude futures also turned negative, falling as low as $30.10 a barrel before rebounding slightly to $30.69 by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT).

"I think today's inventory report is all about products. Between distillate and gasoline, we've had roughly a 15 million barrel build there," said Dominic Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute. "It's pretty bearish."

Crude inventories rose 234,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 97,000 barrels, EIA said.

More builds are expected ahead, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital. "I think people have to start getting prepared for the builds that we're going to see in the next four to six weeks," he said.

As refineries shut for seasonal maintenance and more crude potentially comes online from Iran, inventories are likely to build, he said.

The pair of factors could inflate inventories and weigh further on prices, he said. "Crude has had a slow death, but you haven't had the capitulation yet."

Refinery crude runs fell by 194,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage points.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 678,000 bpd. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)