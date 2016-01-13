(Adds comment and pricing)
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. gasoline and diesel
inventories surged for a second week while crude stocks rose
slightly last week, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Gasoline stocks rose 8.4 million barrels in the
week to Jan. 8, compared with analysts' expectations in a
Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel gain. In the previous
week, the stockpiles rose more than 10 million barrels, the
largest build since 1993.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
and heating oil, rose 6.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 2.0 million-barrel increase, the data showed. Gulf Coast
distillate stocks rose to the highest level seasonally since
2011.
The data showing the builds sent futures for heating oil
and gasoline blendstock down nearly 2 percent.
U.S. crude futures also turned negative, falling as low
as $30.10 a barrel before rebounding slightly to $30.69 by 11:11
a.m. EST (1611 GMT).
"I think today's inventory report is all about products.
Between distillate and gasoline, we've had roughly a 15 million
barrel build there," said Dominic Chirichella, senior partner at
the Energy Management Institute. "It's pretty bearish."
Crude inventories rose 234,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.5
million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 97,000 barrels, EIA said.
More builds are expected ahead, said Tariq Zahir, managing
member at Tyche Capital. "I think people have to start getting
prepared for the builds that we're going to see in the next four
to six weeks," he said.
As refineries shut for seasonal maintenance and more crude
potentially comes online from Iran, inventories are likely to
build, he said.
The pair of factors could inflate inventories and weigh
further on prices, he said. "Crude has had a slow death, but you
haven't had the capitulation yet."
Refinery crude runs fell by 194,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 1.3 percentage points.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 678,000
bpd.
