NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. crude oil and gasoline
inventories rose last week to new record highs as imports of
crude grew and refineries increased output, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude oil inventories rose 2.1 million barrels
in the week to Feb. 12, lower than analysts' expectations for a
3.9 million-barrel build, to a peak of 504.1 million barrels in
the third week of hitting record highs in past month.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 795,000
barrels per day.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 36,000 barrels, EIA said, setting a new record
high of 64.7 million barrels, for the third straight week.
U.S. crude futures pared gains after the data, which was in
stark contrast for more bullish numbers from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday that reported a 3.3
million-barrel drop in crude inventories.
"The negative aspect is overall crude builds, which counter
industry figures from yesterday that showed a drop, in the midst
of refinery utilization rising," said Tony Headrick, Energy
market analyst at CHS Hedging LLC.
U.S. prices were up 1.1 percent at $30.99 per barrel
at 12:33 a.m. EDT (1733 GMT), off an earlier intraday high of
$31.98 ahead of the data.
Refinery crude runs rose 338,000 bpd, EIA data
showed as refinery utilization rates rose by 2.2
percentage points to 88.3 percent of capacity.
Gasoline stocks rose 3 million barrels, far
more than forecasts for a 500,000-barrel gain, to a record high
of 258.7 million barrels.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 1.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a
1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. On the Gulf Coast,
stockpiles were at their highest seasonal levels since 2011.
