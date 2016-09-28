(Adds additional details on inventories, imports)
By David Gaffen
Sept 28 U.S. crude oil stocks fell for the
fourth straight week as imports dropped, while gasoline stocks
increased and distillate inventories fell, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 1.9 million barrels in
the week to Sept. 23, compared with analysts' expectations for
an increase of 3.0 million barrels. A large drop in stocks on
the East Coast was primarily responsible for the nationwide
drawdown in stocks.
The month-long drawdown in crude stocks has surprised some
analysts after a massive 14-million-barrel storm-related drop in
inventories at the beginning of September.
Inventories were expected to rebound after the big drop a
few weeks ago, but instead stocks have continued to decline with
imports. U.S. crude imports fell last week by
393,000 barrels per day.
"The report is bullish given the crude oil and distillate
category inventory declines. The low imports continue to drag
down overall crude inventories, defying expectations of a strong
rebound," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge
fund Again Capital.
The crude drawdown was entirely attributable to a sharp drop
in inventories on the U.S. East Coast, where stocks plummeted
3.3 million barrels, also its biggest weekly crude draw since
May 2004, the data showed.
Inventories, however, rose sharply by 2.5 million barrels on
the U.S. West Coast, even as imports were down in that part of
the country.
"In sum, the crude numbers for the East and West Coasts are
somewhat puzzling," said Tony Starkey, manager of energy
analysis at Platts Analytics.
Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude
futures fell 631,000 barrels, EIA said.
Crude prices initially rallied on the news, but then fell
back. U.S. crude was last down 0.1 percent at $44.63 a
barrel after briefly touching $45.79 a barrel. Brent crude
was up 0.1 percent to $46.03 a barrel.
Refinery crude runs fell 253,000 bpd and
utilization rates dropped 1.9 percentage points to
90.1 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 1.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a
14,000-barrel decline.
Gasoline stocks rose 2.0 million barrels,
compared with expectations for a gain of 178,000 barrels, the
EIA data showed.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)