(Adds data on imports from Middle East, settlement prices)
By David Gaffen
March 22 U.S. crude oil stocks rose to a fresh
record last week, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday, as a surge in imports and rising domestic production
more than offset a hike in refinery runs.
Crude stocks in the world's top oil consumer have been
building since the beginning of the year and undermining hopes
that an OPEC-led deal to cut production will reduce a persistent
global glut.
Crude inventories hit a record 533.1 million
barrels after surging 5 million barrels in the week to March 17,
nearly double expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel build, as
imports soared 1.1 million barrels per day.
U.S. production rose modestly to 9.1 million bpd last week,
but has been growing steadily and is higher than year-ago
levels.
"The market remains nervous about rising U.S. production,
which is also reducing the effectiveness of output cuts by the
OPEC and some non-OPEC countries," said Abhishek Kumar, Senior
energy analyst at Interfax Energy in London.
Imports from the Middle East remained stubbornly high,
despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries'
agreement to limit supply from Jan. 1. Imports from Saudi
Arabia, which had dropped sharply a week earlier, rose by
207,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd.
Imports were also notably higher from Iraq and Kuwait,
offsetting oil received from Nigeria and Venezuela. Canada, the
largest exporter to the United States, also boosted imports by
nearly 100,000 barrels to 3.32 million bpd last week.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures rose 1.4 million barrels, the EIA
said.
U.S. West Texas crude futures extended losses to
trade as low as $47.01 a barrel after the data. It settled down
20 cents to $48.04 a barrel. Brent crude, meanwhile,
broke through $50 a barrel for the first time since Nov. 30; it
settled down 32 cents to $50.64 a barrel.
On the bullish side, the data showed a notable increase in
crude processing as refiners come out of seasonal maintenance
and begin to gear up for the summer driving season in the United
States.
Refinery crude runs rose 329,000 bpd as
utilization rates jumped 2.3 percentage points to
87.4 percent of capacity, led by higher runs at U.S. Gulf Coast
and Midwest refiners.
"This is evidence that refinery maintenance is wrapping up
for this season," said David Thompson, executive vice-president
at Powerhouse, an energy commodities broker in Washington.
"Expect to see increases on balance over the next six to eight
weeks."
Gasoline stocks fell 2.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.0
million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Ethan Lou
and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)