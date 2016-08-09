(Updates with quote, background)
NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration said on Tuesday that it expects a smaller decline
in U.S. crude oil production in 2016 than it forecast a month
ago as an uptick in drilling will lead to more output later this
year.
The agency said 2016 crude production will fall by 700,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 8.73 million bpd, according to the
EIA's short term energy outlook. Previously, it forecast a drop
of 820,000 bpd to 8.61 million bpd.
The decline in crude output comes amid a two-year rout in
global oil markets on the back of lackluster demand and
oversupply, effectively slashing benchmark prices by as much as
70 percent.
"After a steep drop over the past year in U.S. oil
production, a recent uptick in the number of rigs drilling for
oil is expected to contribute to more steady monthly oil output
starting this fall," EIA Administrator Adam Sieminski said in a
statement.
Last week, U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth
consecutive week, according to a Baker Hughes report, as
producers continued boosting spending on expectations for higher
prices in the future. The rig count rose by 44 during July, the
biggest monthly increase since April
2014.
The EIA, however, expected a slightly bigger drop in crude
production in 2017 - a decline of 420,000 bpd to 8.31 million
bpd, compared with last month's forecast for a drop of 410,000
bpd to 8.2 million bpd.
The EIA also left its 2016 U.S. oil demand growth forecast
unchanged at 160,000 bpd. It lowered its 2017 U.S. oil demand
growth forecast to 100,000 bpd from 120,000 bpd previously.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Marguerita Choy)