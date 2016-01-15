By Liz Hampton and Trevor Hunnicutt
| HOUSTON/NEW YORK
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Jan 15 As crude futures plumb
new 12-year lows, speculators this week poured money into
exchange-traded products tracking oil, doubling down on bets
that prices may have finally hit bottom.
Trading in the United States Oil Fund , the
eldest U.S. oil ETP and among the most popular, touched record
daily volumes twice this week.
More than 102 million shares traded on Jan 12 - the highest
level since the fund's creation in 2006 - and another 100.5
million transacted the day after. Friday, another 84.3 million
shares traded, the fourth-busiest day in the ETP's history.
The brisk trade showed the growing appeal of ETPs,
derivatively priced securities that can be a more effective way
to speculate on the price of oil than betting on single stocks
or in other markets.
Heavy trading in USO, which tracks the price of West Texas
Intermediate futures, marks the latest attempt by swarms
of investors to call a bottom in what is now a year-and-a-half
long slide in oil.
The USO took in a net $3 billion in new money last year, far
more than the $1.2 billion they took in 2014, according to
Morningstar Inc, and so far this year, has taken in a
net $421 million.
In less than six months, shares outstanding of the ETP have
surged to 327 million, up from 161 million in August.
But with WTI futures prices falling by more than 40 percent
since the end of August, those earlier bets have been wrong.
"Everybody wants to try to pick a bottom," said Jared
Dillian, an investment strategist and former ETF trader. "It's
just human nature."
The "contango" in oil also makes shorting the ETP appetizing
for some trades, he added. Shorting an ETP essentially means
betting that its price will fall.
In a contango market, futures contracts months ahead are
more expensive than the near-term ones, so investors pay an
extra cost to "roll" positions into the next month.
For investors holding long positions in the ETP, the
combination of contango and this week's 6 percent slide in oil
prices delivered a double whammy to their position.
The managers of the USO ETP roll their futures position
forward at the end of each month, selling the prompt contract
and buying the next month. With April futures at nearly a $1 a
barrel premium to March CLc2-CLc3, investors in it for the
long-term lose on the negative roll and oil's decline.
Oddly enough, the very existence of products like USO have
prevented oil prices from crashing further than they already
have, according to an October analysis by Societe Generale.
A 20 percent decline in oil prices leads to a 114 percent
increase in flows in ETPs, and those inflows elevated oil prices
by some six percent over a period of several weeks, the bank
said.
The surge in volume comes as the value of the fund has
dipped to its lowest level on record, trading on Friday at a low
of $8.64 a share, down from more than $18 a share a year ago.
That has made speculation all the cheaper, if not more
profitable. In terms of dollar volume, the highest daily dollar
volume this week of $929 million was only its highest dollar
volume since August, according to FactSet Research Systems.
The most value in USO traded in a single day was on June 6,
2008, when $3.6 billion of the fund changed hands.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Trevor Hunnicutt in
New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)