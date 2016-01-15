HOUSTON/NEW YORK Jan 15 As crude futures plumb new 12-year lows, speculators this week poured money into exchange-traded products tracking oil, doubling down on bets that prices may have finally hit bottom.

Trading in the United States Oil Fund , the eldest U.S. oil ETP and among the most popular, touched record daily volumes twice this week.

More than 102 million shares traded on Jan 12 - the highest level since the fund's creation in 2006 - and another 100.5 million transacted the day after. Friday, another 84.3 million shares traded, the fourth-busiest day in the ETP's history.

The brisk trade showed the growing appeal of ETPs, derivatively priced securities that can be a more effective way to speculate on the price of oil than betting on single stocks or in other markets.

Heavy trading in USO, which tracks the price of West Texas Intermediate futures, marks the latest attempt by swarms of investors to call a bottom in what is now a year-and-a-half long slide in oil.

The USO took in a net $3 billion in new money last year, far more than the $1.2 billion they took in 2014, according to Morningstar Inc, and so far this year, has taken in a net $421 million.

In less than six months, shares outstanding of the ETP have surged to 327 million, up from 161 million in August.

But with WTI futures prices falling by more than 40 percent since the end of August, those earlier bets have been wrong.

"Everybody wants to try to pick a bottom," said Jared Dillian, an investment strategist and former ETF trader. "It's just human nature."

The "contango" in oil also makes shorting the ETP appetizing for some trades, he added. Shorting an ETP essentially means betting that its price will fall.

In a contango market, futures contracts months ahead are more expensive than the near-term ones, so investors pay an extra cost to "roll" positions into the next month.

For investors holding long positions in the ETP, the combination of contango and this week's 6 percent slide in oil prices delivered a double whammy to their position.

The managers of the USO ETP roll their futures position forward at the end of each month, selling the prompt contract and buying the next month. With April futures at nearly a $1 a barrel premium to March CLc2-CLc3, investors in it for the long-term lose on the negative roll and oil's decline.

Oddly enough, the very existence of products like USO have prevented oil prices from crashing further than they already have, according to an October analysis by Societe Generale.

A 20 percent decline in oil prices leads to a 114 percent increase in flows in ETPs, and those inflows elevated oil prices by some six percent over a period of several weeks, the bank said.

The surge in volume comes as the value of the fund has dipped to its lowest level on record, trading on Friday at a low of $8.64 a share, down from more than $18 a share a year ago.

That has made speculation all the cheaper, if not more profitable. In terms of dollar volume, the highest daily dollar volume this week of $929 million was only its highest dollar volume since August, according to FactSet Research Systems.

The most value in USO traded in a single day was on June 6, 2008, when $3.6 billion of the fund changed hands. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)