By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 23 On Oct. 20, 1973, King Faisal of
Saudi Arabia imposed a total embargo on oil shipments to the
United States among other countries in response to their support
for Israel during the Arab-Israeli war.
Faisal's decision led directly to the introduction of a ban
on U.S. crude exports, which remains in force in a slightly
modified form and is now the focus of an intense struggle for
reform.
Following the U.S. mid-term elections next month, Congress
will take up the issue again, a debate that would benefit from
an understanding of the history behind the ban.
On Oct. 21, 1973, Aramco, the kingdom's oil producer, was
formally instructed to cease shipping cargoes to the United
States and other countries on the embargo list.
"Aramco was assigned the task of ensuring that oil offloaded
worldwide was not transhipped to non-designated recipients," the
company's chief executive, Frank Jungers recalled in his memoirs
("The caravan goes on: how Saudi Arabia and Aramco grew up
together" 2013).
"We were required to certify that each barrel went to its
intended destination. This required that we set up a small and
very capable group ... (that) would designate, document and
verify every shipment."
A secret exception was made for the U.S. Navy, which was
running out of jet fuel for aircraft on its carriers in
Southeast Asia involved in the Vietnam War.
With the king's tacit approval, Aramco loaded a Caltex
tanker in Bahrain with jet fuel, then organised a secret
ship-to-ship transfer to a second vessel far out at sea for
redelivery to the Pacific fleet.
But otherwise the embargo was total. Saudi Arabia was
subsequently joined by Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Egypt,
Syria, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Qatar in a failed bid to influence
U.S. policy.
EMBARGO RESPONSE
Prior to the embargo, the United States had allowed
domestically produced crude and refined products to be exported
without any restrictions, except in wartime.
The president had reserve powers under the Export
Administration Act of 1969 to restrict the export of "any
articles, materials or supplies" in the interest of "national
security, the foreign policy of the United States, or the need
to protect the domestic economy from the excessive drain of raw
materials". But these powers were not used to control petroleum
exports.
Less than a month after the embargo was introduced, however,
the United States began to enact a complex web of controls on
crude oil, natural gas and refined products to reserve domestic
petroleum supplies for U.S. consumers, businesses and the
military.
On Nov. 16, President Richard Nixon signed the Trans-Alaska
Pipeline Authorization Act. The TAPS Act amended the Mineral
Leasing Act of 1920 to prohibit the export of any crude that had
been transported by any pipeline over federal lands unless the
president made and published "an express finding that such
exports will not diminish the total quantity or quality of
petroleum available to the United States and are in the national
interest".
On Nov. 27, the president signed the Emergency Petroleum
Allocation Act, which authorised him to establish comprehensive
mandatory controls on the allocation and marketing of all crude
oil and refined products in the United States. By Dec. 4, the
White House had established a Federal Energy Office in the
Executive Office of the President to organise and enforce the
allocation system.
On Dec. 13 crude oil and refined products were placed on the
short supply section of the Commerce Department's Commerce
Control List. From then on, licenses were required prior to the
export of crude oil, gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel, distillate
and residual fuel oil, butane, propane and natural gas liquids.
In January 1974, the Federal Energy Office began to publish
quarterly export quotas for refined products based on the
amounts that had been shipped abroad before the embargo.
Over the next five years, export controls, especially on
crude, were gradually hardened through a series of laws, which
required the president to prohibit crude exports unless he made
a formal finding they were in the national interest and would
not diminish the quantity or quality of petroleum available in
the United States or push up prices for domestic customers.
Congress included anti-export language aimed at severely
restricting crude exports or prohibiting them entirely in the
Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975; the Naval Petroleum
Reserves Production Act of 1976; the Export Administration
Amendments Act of 1977; the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act
Amendments of 1978; and the Export Administration Act of 1979.
In most cases, the president could authorise exports but
only if he certified they were in the national interest and
would not push up prices or harm employment for U.S. consumers
and businesses. In some of these laws, Congress reserved the
right to overturn the president's findings through a concurrent
resolution of disapproval.
GRADUAL DECONTROL
Exports of crude and all refined petroleum products remained
strictly controlled throughout the Nixon, Ford and Carter
administrations. But when the Reagan administration came to
power in January 1981, one of its first acts was to announce the
termination of price and allocation controls on the distribution
of products through Executive Order 12287.
In October 1981, the Commerce Department eliminated all
quantitative restrictions on exports of aviation gasoline,
gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel
oil, butane, propane, butane-propane mix and naphtha.
Crude exports continued to be prohibited by the laws enacted
in the 1970s. But the Reagan, Bush and Clinton administrations
began to carefully and selectively ease some restrictions by
making appropriate national interest determinations and findings
about the impact on consumers and businesses in the United
States.
In 1985, crude oil exports to Canada "for consumption or use
therein" were authorised by President Ronald Reagan. Also in
1985, Reagan's administration permitted exports of crude oil
from Alaska's Cook Inlet.
In 1995, the Department of Commerce began to permit up to
25,000 barrels per day of Californian heavy crude oil (with API
gravity of less than 20 degrees) to be exported to avoid
premature abandonment of old wells.
In 1995, Congress also approved an act to authorise exports
of Alaska North Slope crude oil, subject to presidential
determinations about the impact on the availability of oil in
the United States, environmental concerns and the effect on
domestic fuel prices.
The relevant determinations were made by President Bill
Clinton in April 1996, and the Commerce Department finalised
rules allowing Alaskan North Slope (ANS) exports in May 1996.
But with the exception of exports to Canada from Alaska's
Cook Inlet (max 50,000 bpd), the Alaskan North Slope, and
California's heavy oil (max 25,000 bpd), all other U.S. oil
production remains subject to a stringent export ban.
The president has sufficient authority to permit other
exports by making the necessary national interest and other
determinations required under existing legislation, as previous
presidents did through the 1980s and 1990s, a point which has
been made by Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, the top-ranked
Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Alternatively, Congress could authorise exports by enacting
legislation to amend the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, the
Export Administration Act, the Trans-Alaska Pipeline
Authorisation Act, the Mineral Leasing Act, the Outer
Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Naval Petroleum Reserves
Production Act.
