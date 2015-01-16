NEW YORK Jan 16 Lifting U.S. crude export
restrictions could boost domestic oil production and cut
gasoline prices, according to a report issued Friday by Columbia
University's Center on Global Energy Policy.
The shale boom has flooded U.S. oil refiners with increased
volumes of light sweet oil, which they are not generally
configured to run. If rapid oil output growth continue without
new demand for the crude, the pace of investment will fall,
slowing future output, the study's authors said.
Modifying or lifting export restrictions would prevent this
from happening by allowing domestic producers to compete
globally, said the study's authors, the director of Columbia's
center, Jason Bordoff and Trevor Houser, a partner with the
Rhodium Group.
The study is the latest to support proponents of reversing
the ban. Previous export studies, including one by the U.S.
Energy Department, have found gasoline prices would fall if the
ban is lifted. The report is the first to
consider the export ban in light of the second-worst oil price
slump on record.
"The oil price collapse has probably pushed out a bit the
point at which the U.S. system is saturated with light crude,"
Bordoff told Reuters. "But directionally easing U.S. export
restrictions would likely lift production and lower gasoline
prices."
Reversing the restrictions could increase U.S. crude
production up to 1.2 million barrels per day on average between
now and 2025, the study found. Domestic gasoline prices could
drop as much as 12 cents per gallon as a result of the policy
change, according to the study.
"When export restrictions start distorting markets on a
persistent and significant basis depends on the future rate of
U.S. crude production growth, the ability to further displace
imports, and the ability to expand exports currently allowed
under U.S. law," the report said.
The original rationale for crude export restrictions no
longer is supported, according to the study. Congress mandated
the ban following the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s, which
raised fears of shortages.
The export policy has remained unchanged even as the market
has shifted dramatically, with U.S. crude oil production taking
off aided by the combination of hydraulic fracturing and
horizontal drilling which companies began to use widely in 2010
to unlock oil reservoirs.
Changing the export policy would not raise gasoline prices,
as detractors argue, the study found.
