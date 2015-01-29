By Jonathan Leff
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 Americans are more likely than
ever to favor easing a ban on exporting crude oil, so long as it
does not lead to higher gasoline prices that have recently sunk
to near $2 a gallon, according to a new Reuters-IPSOS poll.
In questions posed to more than 2,000 voting-age Americans
earlier this month, around 45 percent generally agreed that oil
drillers should be allowed to export domestic crude abroad,
while just over 30 percent broadly disagreed. In September,
supporters and opponents were both at around 40 percent.
It was the first meaningful shift in opinion since
Reuters-IPSOS began polling on the issue in October 2013. In the
previous three surveys, respondents were generally split 50:50.
The poll does not explain why U.S. public sentiment has
shifted. However, several events in recent months may have moved
the needle on one of the nation's most pressing, if
little-debated, energy policy issues.
U.S. retail gasoline prices have halved to near $2 a gallon,
probably easing immediate anxiety over pump prices; a growing
number of public officials have spoken out in favor of exports,
including Obama advisors; and U.S. export regulators
significantly eased restrictions in December.
Signs of growing popular support for exports may encourage
more politicians to take a clear stand on the issue, although
most analysts do not expect significant action by either
President Barack Obama or Congress in the near future.
For politicians, who otherwise support free trade and energy
development, the biggest hurdle to rolling back legislation that
critics say is a relic from the 1970s seems to be fear of being
blamed if gasoline prices were to rise.
And indeed, American voters still remain largely opposed to
exports under that scenario. Only around 22 percent of voters
would still support exports if it meant higher gas prices, a
figure barely changed from the previous survey.
Lifting the ban will not be welcome for refiners, such as
PBF Energy Inc and Alon USA Energy Inc, who have
benefited from cheaper domestic crude oil supplies.
Four refinery CEOs wrote to new Senate Energy and Natural
Resources Committee Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski this week to
remind her that replacing foreign crude with domestic shale oil
had helped create "thousands of long-term, good-paying jobs".
MAINTAINING CREDIBILITY?
Over the past year, a host of studies from think-tanks and
industry groups has sought to debunk the idea that exporting
crude could inflate domestic pump prices. In fact, most say that
easing the ban would actually make gas prices cheaper by adding
more crude oil to the global market.
A growing number of officials - including some prominent
Democrats - have also called for action.
Fully lifting the ban is the "correct policy decision," Tom
Donilon, former National Security Advisor to President Barack
Obama, said at a forum held by Columbia University's Center on
Global Energy Policy last week.
"Lifting the ban will advance our economy, our energy
future, and our foreign policy and national security goals. It
is the next step in leveraging our energy posture to protect and
to enhance U.S. leadership for years to come."
At the same event, former State Department official Carlos
Pascual said the ban was hurting Washington's credibility on the
international stage, particularly on related issues such as free
trade, sanctions on Iran and even climate change.
"If the basic point is to say to countries that we have to
(work) together to put global interests and concerns above
short-term domestic action," Pascual said. "The only way to
maintain credibility is if you do it yourself."
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)