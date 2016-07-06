(Adds data table) NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. crude oil exports rose to a record 662,000 barrels per day in May from 591,000 bpd in April, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. Canada accounted for the most U.S. crude exports at 308,000 bpd, followed by the Netherlands at 110,000 bpd and Curacao at 67,000 bpd. Other prominent destinations were Britain at 36,000 bpd, Japan at 29,000 bpd and Italy at 23,000 bpd. The total export figure was the highest on record since at least 1920, according to U.S. government data. U.S. oil exports have risen since a decades-long ban on them was lifted in January. During that time, a number of merchants, traders, producers and even refiners have moved crude to Latin America, Europe, Asia and other locations. The Census Bureau publishes its oil export data weeks before the closely watched U.S. Energy Information Administration trade figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its monthly crude figures at the end of July. Barrels per May Crude under Condensate from Crude API25 April Crude under Condensate from Crude API25 day API25 Natural Gas or greater API25 Natural Gas or greater Canada 307,849 1,326 4,857 301,666 324,041 1,270 13,245 309,526 Netherlands 110,133 - - 110,133 29,280 - - 29,280 Curacao 67,378 - - 67,378 89,933 - - 89,933 United Kingdom 36,275 - - 36,275 18,107 - - 18,107 Japan 29,107 - - 29,107 - - - - Italy 22,980 - - 22,980 - - - - France 19,020 - - 19,020 18,231 - - 18,231 Colombia 16,109 - - 16,109 - - - - China 16,086 - - 16,086 16,669 - - 16,669 Bahamas 13,811 - - 13,811 35,772 17,447 - 18,325 Nicaragua 12,266 - - 12,266 - - - - Peru 10,643 - - 10,643 - - - - Marshall Islands- - - - 18,573 - - 18,573 Panama - - - - 25,839 - - 25,839 Switzerland - - - - 14,750 - - 14,750 Total: 661,657 1,326 4,857 655,474 591,195 18,717 13,245 559,233 Barrels per May April day Domestic Foreign Domestic Foreign Canada 307,849 - 324,041 - Netherlands 110,133 - 29,280 - Curacao 67,378 - 89,933 - United Kingdom 36,275 - 18,107 - Japan 29,107 - - - Italy 22,980 - - - France 19,020 - 18,231 - Colombia 16,109 - - - China 16,086 - 16,669 - Bahamas 13,811 - 35,772 - Nicaragua 12,266 - - - Peru 10,643 - - - Marshall Islands- - 18,573 - Panama - - 25,839 - Switzerland - - 14,750 - Total: 661,657 - 591,195 - (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by W Simon and Marguerita Choy)