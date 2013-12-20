WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. oil industry's
powerful lobbying arm said Friday it will push Congress and the
Obama administration to consider lifting a ban on crude oil
exports in the new year as domestic production is due to hit a
record in 2016.
U.S. crude oil exports are heavily restricted under a
forty-year-old policy that is no longer needed since the country
has transformed itself into a "global energy superpower," the
American Petroleum Inistitute (API) said in a statement.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz raised eyebrows at an
industry conference in New York last week when he said some
energy policies, such as the crude export ban "deserve some new
analysis and examination" since the current domestic energy
picture "looks nothing like the 1970s."
"It is undeniable that our current production has rendered
our policies obsolete," Erik Milito, API director of upstream
and industry operations, told reporters on a conference call.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its
Annual Energy Outlook on Monday that the advent of "fracking"
shale formation has reinvigorated crude oil production, which
will rise by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) every year until
2016, when it will total 9.5 million bpd.
By 2019 it will peak at 9.61 million bpd, nearly matching a
1970 record of 9.64 million bpd.
The API said in light of this forecast, Moniz' remarks and
recent newspaper editorials calling for a revamp of crude export
policy, it is the right time to repoen the debate with Congress
and the administration.
Milito said API plans to talk to Senate Energy Committee
leaders, especially Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Republican
Senator Lisa Murkowski, to make sure "there is a recognition
that oil and natural gas are driving the economy" and that
"obstacles" to exports should be removed.
Murkowski is due to release a white paper in mid-January
weighing the pros and cons of lifting the decades-old crude oil
export ban.
He said he API will also engage with Senator Mary Landrieu,
the oil industry-friendly Louisina Democrat who is widely
expected to take the helm of the energy committee after an
imminent reshuffle.
Wyden is expected to take over Senator Max Baucus'
chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee since Baucus has
been nominated by President Barack Obama as the next U.S.
ambassador to China.
Although the president has the executive authority to lift
the ban on domestic oil exports himself, API said it is
necessary to engage and educate Congress in the debate because a
presidential order can be reversed by the next president.
"We would call for a thorough debate to look at it across
the board. The market needs certainty to be able to move
forward," Milito said.
The lobby group also contends that giving U.S. crude oil
greater access to world markets also provides an outlet for
surging domestic production of lighter crude.
"Trapping light, domestic crude within our borders only
penalizes U.S. production, which could mean higher costs for
refiners and consumers," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)