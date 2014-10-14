By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Ending a 40-year old ban on
U.S. crude oil exports would not raise domestic gasoline prices
because it would put more petroleum onto global markets, where
fuel prices are primarily set, a study by The Aspen Institute
said on Tuesday.
As the U.S. oil boom of the last six years builds an excess
of light crude along the Gulf Coast refining hub, calls have
risen for Congress and the Obama administration to relax the ban
on shipments to global customers.
The restriction was put in place in the 1970s following the
Arab oil embargo. Many politicians have not embraced lifting the
ban so far, fearing that they could be punished at the ballot
box for any increase in gasoline prices.
"Given the public's sensitivity to changes in the price of
gasoline, many in Congress are reluctant to support eliminating
the ban on crude oil exports," said the policy studies group's
report, entitled "Lifting the Crude Oil Export Ban: The Impact
on U.S. Manufacturing."
"The oil market, however, is worldwide and prices of various
grades of oil are set in world markets," it said, adding that
producing more U.S. crude oil will put additional downward
pressure on global prices.
Lifting the ban would put some, "if modest" downward
pressure on U.S. gasoline prices, it said without detailing
exactly how much they can be expected to fall.
The report, by the manufacturing branch of Aspen supported
by energy companies including Exxon Mobil Corp,
Conocophillips and Continental Resources Inc, is
the latest to say that gasoline prices would not rise in the
face of U.S. exports.
In March, Resources for the Future, a non-profit energy and
environment research group, concluded that U.S. gasoline prices
would fall by about 3 to 7 cents a gallon.
But RFF report also concluded there would be also be losers:
a rise in carbon emissions linked to climate change could
result, it said.
In September, a Brookings Institution report said gasoline
prices could fall 7 to 12 cents per gallon, if the ban were
lifted.
Despite increasing support this year for lifting the ban by
analysts and some lawmakers, including Republican U.S. Senator
Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Americans still fear gasoline prices
would spike, a Reuters-IPSOS poll found this month.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ros Krasny and
Marguerita Choy)