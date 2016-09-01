By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, Sept 1
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Ferrellgas Partners LP
has quietly shed a five-year contract at a Philadelphia-area
crude rail terminal just a year after it obtained it through a
deal that gave the propane company its first foothold in the oil
logistics business.
The deal - the purchase of Bridger Logistics - allowed
Ferrellgas to move at least 65,000 barrels of Bakken crude daily
through a rail terminal in Eddystone, Pennsylvania owned by
Enbridge. But deliveries stopped in February - the same
time Ferrellgas sold the terminal contract to a company named
Jamex Transfer Services based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Ferrellgas, a retail propane supplier and midstream oil
logistics company, has not disclosed the sale to investors. The
details became public as an arbitration fight instigated by
Enbridge spilled into New York federal court. The company
declined to comment.
The quiet sale raises questions about how transparent
Ferrellgas has been with investors about developments around the
Eddystone terminal contract, which was held by Bridger until
Ferrellgas bought the logistics company last year.
It also demonstrates how companies have been forced to
reckon with the shifting economics in delivering oil by rail to
the East Coast, viewed as a lucrative opportunity just a couple
of years ago. Deliveries stopped in February after a fall in oil
prices made it uneconomical to deliver the crude to the East
Coast.
The contract had a minimum volume commitment, which means
Ferrellgas paid Eddystone Rail Company, which is majority-owned
by Canada's Enbridge, roughly $5 million a month whether it
brought crude to the facility or not, according to court
records. Jamex Transfer stopped making monthly payments to
Eddystone in February, as trains stopped coming into the
terminal.
Eddystone and its local investors in April asked a panel of
arbitrators in New York to force Jamex to pay them millions of
dollars in missed payments, along with payments due for the
remainder of the contract, which expires in 2018.
Arbitrations are typically private affairs, but a portion
became public in early August when Enbridge asked a federal
judge in the Southern District of New York to enforce a subpoena
against Ferrellgas.
Jamex Transfer is a subsidiary of Jamex Marketing, which
Ferrellgas has identified as a related party in SEC filings.
Related party transactions that meet certain thresholds, such as
exceeding $120,000, are required to be disclosed. What
Ferrellgas got for the contract is unknown.
Enbridge declined to comment.
The developments leave Ferrellgas without a reliable method
to deliver Bakken crude to the 185,000 bpd refinery run by
Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. It also
threatens Monroe Energy's ability to easily source Bakken crude
if the market shifts in favor of domestic grades.
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL
In 2013, as U.S. crude-by-rail volumes were surging, Bridger
Transfer Services, a subsidiary of Bridger Logistics, entered
into a five-year contract with Eddystone, according to court
documents.
The agreement gave Bridger unequaled access to transport
crude to the rail terminal. Bridger agreed to pay $2.50 for each
barrel of crude oil unloaded at the facility, with a minimum
volume commitment of 64,750 bpd, according to the agreement.
Bridger then had a separate agreement with Monroe Energy to
purchase the crude oil, according to regulatory filings. Monroe
agreed to purchase half the crude at the Brent benchmark price
minus $3 and the other half at cost, plus a fee, according to
two people familiar with the agreement.
In June 2015, Ferrellgas bought Bridger Logistics for $822.5
million. They noted the Monroe agreement was Bridger's "largest
revenue-generating contract" and boasted the deal gave it
"exclusive use of unloading capacity" at the Eddystone facility.
In court and arbitration filings, Jamex Transfer said they
stopped making payments because the rail station was
"sub-standard" and the owners failed to make promised
improvements.
Jamex Transfer also alleged Eddystone did not disclose that
crude trains would be slowed by regional rail service. Its own
financing was also a problem, Jamex said in court papers.
Through its attorneys, Jamex declined to comment.
Eddystone said Jamex is fabricating problems, when the real
problem is that Bakken crude has become economically
unattractive on the East Coast.
"The developments were connected with Monroe's reduced
demand for North Dakota crude oil," Eddystone said in court
documents.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Andrew Hay)