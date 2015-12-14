(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK Dec 14 Cash-strapped U.S. shale oil
producers are facing another sharp sell-off in a 18-month-old
crude slump with reduced hedging protection, risking a severe
hit to earnings if prices fail to recover.
A Reuters analysis of hedging disclosures from the 30
largest oil producers showed the sector as a whole reduced its
hedge books in the three months to September.
"Producers have survived 2015 as they benefited from large
reductions in service costs while having a significant amount of
production hedged at high prices," said John Arnold, the Texas
billionaire formerly at hedge fund Centaurus Advisors.
"Come Jan. 1, revenues will experience a pronounced decline
for many companies, coinciding with a time of severe stress for
balance sheets across the industry," he told Reuters.
When oil started falling from around $100 a barrel in
mid-2014 due to a global supply glut, many U.S. producers had
strong hedge books guaranteeing prices around $90 a barrel.
Now, with prices below $36 and flirting with 11-year lows on
renewed oversupply fears, only five drillers among those
reviewed by Reuters expanded their hedges in the third quarter
and eight had no protection beyond 2015, leaving them fully
exposed to price swings.
(Graphic: reut.rs/1lUHEiO)
The five companies that increased outstanding oil options,
swaps or other derivative hedging positions to secure a price
floor for their production, added 13 million barrels in the
third quarter to 327 million barrels covered, data show.
Five other firms did not expand their books, with positions
that either expire in 2016 or no hedges altogether.
The remaining 20 companies had hedges decline by 72 million
barrels from the previous quarter.
Hedging disclosures serve as a leading indicator of drilling
activity ahead and the expiry of positions points to a decline
next year as low market prices offer little incentive for
producers to ramp up programs.
While it is unclear how quickly the lack of hedges affects
output, financial statements already show a significant hit to
earnings.
Continental Resources, which made waves by selling
its hedges last November when oil was around $80 per barrel,
remains unhedged and while its third quarter output was up 25
percent from a year ago, crude and natural gas revenues fell 46
percent.
While crude prices tumbled more than 60 percent from
mid-2014 peaks, the market offered brief opportunities to lock
in better prices and companies that failed to capitalize on
those are now most exposed.
One largely missed chance came when prices rallied to $60 a
barrel in April. Another reprieve came in October when crude
jumped more than 9 percent but hedging was, again, muted.
Among firms that bolstered hedges the most in the third
quarter is EOG Resources, which added nearly 5 million
barrels to its hedge books mainly in the form of put options
with a $45 floor price. Even so, the company's hedges do not go
beyond 2015.
Devon Energy, Whiting Petroleum, Hess
and Denbury Resources are among those that let
the number of contracts fall the most. Devon and Hess are not
hedged beyond 2015.
Producers contacted by Reuters declined to discuss their
hedging strategies.
PAIN AHEAD
Hedges serve as an insurance, allowing producers to lock in
prices at a set level; however, the cost of that insurance can
rise as prices fall. That leaves some unprotected because of
tight budgets, while others are willing to take a risk and bet
that prices will recover next year.
"Clearly, the decision has been made on behalf of many of
these companies not to hedge or to hold off for now," said John
Saucer, vice president of research and analysis at Mobius Risk
Group.
Of the 30 analyzed companies, eight had no hedges going
beyond 2015, including firms such as Devon, which let a large
portion of hedges bought last year expire.
While its chief executive voiced confidence last quarter
that Devon would be able to raise output despite hedges rolling
off, the company said in a quarterly filing that low prices and
expiry of its hedges this quarter would impact its earnings.
Cabot Oil and Gas, Hess and Apache
were also unhedged beyond year end, though it was not clear if
those companies bought any new hedges in the fourth quarter.
High-yield exploration companies have hedged only 35 percent
of 2016 output by the third quarter, Citigroup said in a report,
with the average price dropping by around $7 per barrel from the
previous quarter.
With some highly-leveraged drillers possibly facing tough
bi-annual credit negotiations with lenders in April, analysts
say producers will need any relief they can get.
"Producers will have to look for targets to hedge when the
market rallies," said Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities
research at Barclays. "The pain is going to worsen ahead and
it's going to be exacerbated by lower gas and (natural gas
liquids) prices too."
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Tomasz Janowski)