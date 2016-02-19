(Repeats Feb. 18 story for wider distribution)
* Oil producers inquiring and placing new hedges for next
few years -sources
* 2017 WTI price strip rose as high as $43.55/barrel in
early trade
* Trade volume in OTC oil swaps more than 5 times higher
than last 3 days combined -data
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. oil producers reeling from
an 18-month price rout have cautiously begun hedging future
production this week, fearing this may be their best chance yet
to lock in a $45 a barrel lifeline for 2017 and beyond.
As oil markets rebounded from 12-year lows this week, U.S.
shale companies - for the first time in months - started
inquiring and placing new hedges for the next few years,
according to three market sources familiar with money flows.
Oil prices have crashed more than 70 percent in the past 20
months, driven by near-record production by the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, adding to
one of the worst supply gluts in history.
On Thursday, even as immediate-delivery oil futures ended
slightly higher, U.S. crude for December 2017 delivery
fell more than 2 percent to $43.47 a barrel, weighed down in
part by producer hedging, the sources said. The 2017 WTI price
strip rose as high as $43.55 a barrel in early trade;
a month ago, it hit a record low of $37.38 a barrel.
Trading volume in over-the-counter oil swaps was more than
five times higher than the past three days combined, according
to swaps data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp,
available via Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The re-emergence of hedging interest, which traders said was
still limited in scope for now and mainly in the form of
inquiries rather than execution, came as a surprise to some,
surfacing below the $50 psychological threshold that some
traders had thought would be needed to coax back producers.
The activity likely reflects both the growing investor and
lender pressure to safeguard heavy debt requirements down the
road, as well as the fact that drilling costs continue to
decline, allowing companies to break even at lower prices.
"The $45 is break-even for a lot of producers. It's not just
about making a profit, it's about staying alive," one trader
said.
The sources declined to say which companies were active this
week, but some producers have been looking for an excuse to
pounce. They may have found it this week, as prices surged on
news that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries would come
together to freeze production at January levels and key producer
Iran voiced its support for the output cap.
Denbury Resources Inc, for instance, said on
Thursday that it had "recently" increased its fourth-quarter
hedges to cover 30,000 barrels a day at around $38 a barrel.
"These are not great prices, but they protect our liquidity
and will minimize our borrowings in the event that prices are
lower for longer, because these hedges are above our total
current cash costs," Chief Financial Officer Mark Allen told
analysts.
On an investor call last week, Scott Sheffield, chief
executive officer of Pioneer Natural Resources, one of
the most heavily hedged drillers in the business, said he saw a
good chance of more rumors stoking prices. He cited a Feb. 11
Reuters story that first reported that some OPEC countries are
trying to achieve a consensus among the group and key
non-members to freeze output.
With talk of declining U.S. shale output or supply curbs,
"you've got to use events like that to put hedges in the
marketplace."
Pioneer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Just a month earlier, Pioneer's chief operating officer, Tim
Dove, had told Reuters that the company would be looking for a
minimum price of around $50 a barrel to lock in more hedging,
but oil's relentless rout may have softened that view.
Matador Resources said this week it had added to
its hedges over the past two weeks, but did not say by how much.
It now has 43 percent of its estimated 2016 oil output hedged at
weighted average floor and ceiling prices of $44 and $66.
CAPPING THE MARKET?
Hedging for future production is common among U.S. oil and
gas producers, who use it as a lifeline to protect future
profits and continue pumping. The need to hedge appears to be
greater than ever, with some estimating that only 14 percent of
2016 oil output is protected.
The price slump since mid-2014 has effectively forced even
the most resilient U.S. shale producers to slash additional
spending and idle rigs in an effort to rein in costs and help
balance a market battling with oversupply.
Some dealers have warned that companies' increased appetite
for hedging may stymie a sharper recovery in prices, allowing
them to increase drilling more quickly than they otherwise
might.
"If I were a producer, I'd be saying that we will be lower
for a lot longer. So I'd be locking in prices now," said Tariq
Zahir, an analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York. "But
any spikes we see will just turn shale back (on)."
On Wednesday, data showed that output from North Dakota, the
birthplace of the U.S. shale boom, fell nearly 3 percent in
December and state regulators said it was a sign producers were
not expecting prices to rise any time soon.
