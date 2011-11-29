* Crude oil imports down 2.4 pct from a yr ago
* Canada exports to U.S. highest level on record
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. crude oil imports
continued to decline, falling 223,000 barrels per day in
September from a year earlier, the Energy Information
Administration said on Tuesday.
Crude imports averaged 9.006 million bpd in September, down
2.4 percent from the 9.229 million bpd imported during the
month in 2010.
The drop in imports coincided with a larger-than-expected
decrease in September oil demand, with consumption down 3.31
percent from a year ago. [ID:nN1E7AS1MO]
Canada remained America's biggest foreign oil supplier
during September, with exports up 387,000 bpd from a year ago
at 2.324 million bpd.
This was Canada's highest level for oil exports to the
United States in the 38 years of import data recorded on EIA's
website.
Saudi Arabia was the second-largest U.S. oil supplier in
September, exporting 1.465 million bpd, up 383,000 bpd from
last year.
Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)
(Thousand Barrels per Day)
Country Sep-11 Aug-11 YTD 2011 Sep-10 YTD 2010
CANADA 2,324 2,240 2,157 1,937 1,971
SAUDI ARABIA 1,465 1,075 1,180 1,082 1,072
MEXICO 1,099 1,150 1,113 1,108 1,132
VENEZUELA 759 806 893 919 928
NIGERIA 529 854 826 1,107 1,018
COLOMBIA 510 365 364 308 328
IRAQ 403 637 473 422 464
ECUADOR 299 303 203 229 215
ANGOLA 283 311 323 404 413
RUSSIA 275 252 246 286 295
BRAZIL 163 213 225 177 270
KUWAIT 145 165 164 172 204
ALGERIA 139 140 204 366 337
CHAD 74 32 54 30 14
OMAN 72 52 39 0 0
Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries)
(Thousand Barrels per Day)
Country Sep-11 Aug-11 YTD 2011 Sep-10 YTD 2010
CANADA 2,829 2,637 2,670 2,479 2,537
SAUDI ARABIA 1,479 1,075 1,187 1,093 1,086
MEXICO 1,192 1,185 1,218 1,254 1,260
VENEZUELA 806 906 979 1,008 1,007
RUSSIA 592 585 609 648 624
NIGERIA 580 892 876 1,174 1,053
COLOMBIA 529 395 395 363 360
IRAQ 404 637 473 422 464
ECUADOR 305 309 205 229 217
ANGOLA 304 331 335 417 422
ALGERIA 291 298 396 543 512
VIRGIN ISLANDS 189 185 189 302 261
BRAZIL 188 228 240 181 289
ARUBA 149 81 79 0 0
KUWAIT 145 165 165 172 206
Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the
U.S. territories.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)