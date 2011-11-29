* Crude oil imports down 2.4 pct from a yr ago

* Canada exports to U.S. highest level on record

WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. crude oil imports continued to decline, falling 223,000 barrels per day in September from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

Crude imports averaged 9.006 million bpd in September, down 2.4 percent from the 9.229 million bpd imported during the month in 2010.

The drop in imports coincided with a larger-than-expected decrease in September oil demand, with consumption down 3.31 percent from a year ago. [ID:nN1E7AS1MO]

Canada remained America's biggest foreign oil supplier during September, with exports up 387,000 bpd from a year ago at 2.324 million bpd.

This was Canada's highest level for oil exports to the United States in the 38 years of import data recorded on EIA's website.

Saudi Arabia was the second-largest U.S. oil supplier in September, exporting 1.465 million bpd, up 383,000 bpd from last year.

Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)

(Thousand Barrels per Day) Country Sep-11 Aug-11 YTD 2011 Sep-10 YTD 2010 CANADA 2,324 2,240 2,157 1,937 1,971 SAUDI ARABIA 1,465 1,075 1,180 1,082 1,072 MEXICO 1,099 1,150 1,113 1,108 1,132 VENEZUELA 759 806 893 919 928 NIGERIA 529 854 826 1,107 1,018 COLOMBIA 510 365 364 308 328 IRAQ 403 637 473 422 464 ECUADOR 299 303 203 229 215 ANGOLA 283 311 323 404 413 RUSSIA 275 252 246 286 295 BRAZIL 163 213 225 177 270 KUWAIT 145 165 164 172 204 ALGERIA 139 140 204 366 337 CHAD 74 32 54 30 14 OMAN 72 52 39 0 0

Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries)

(Thousand Barrels per Day) Country Sep-11 Aug-11 YTD 2011 Sep-10 YTD 2010 CANADA 2,829 2,637 2,670 2,479 2,537 SAUDI ARABIA 1,479 1,075 1,187 1,093 1,086 MEXICO 1,192 1,185 1,218 1,254 1,260 VENEZUELA 806 906 979 1,008 1,007 RUSSIA 592 585 609 648 624 NIGERIA 580 892 876 1,174 1,053 COLOMBIA 529 395 395 363 360 IRAQ 404 637 473 422 464 ECUADOR 305 309 205 229 217 ANGOLA 304 331 335 417 422 ALGERIA 291 298 396 543 512 VIRGIN ISLANDS 189 185 189 302 261 BRAZIL 188 228 240 181 289 ARUBA 149 81 79 0 0 KUWAIT 145 165 165 172 206 Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)