* Market open interest in WTI climbs to highest since Sept
2013
* Gross short positions in WTI jump to record high - CFTC
* Long positions also rise; hit highest since May 2015 -
CFTC
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. crude oil is set for a
volatile path ahead as both bullish and bearish wagers soar to
record levels, with even large Wall Street banks at odds over
future trends.
Total long positions have risen to the highest level in over
a year, while short positions climbed to a fresh record high,
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
on Friday showed.
"It does set you up for a bit of a push-pull situation
between the bulls and the bears," said Michael Tran, director of
energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"If we've learned anything about the oil market, it is that
sentiment is extremely fragile."
The data suggests crude oil markets could be at a tipping
point, after a rally pushed Benchmark West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures up 17 percent over 9 days.
Investors rushed to cover bearish positions after forecasts
for a tight market in the second half of the year and potential
joint action from OPEC and non-OPEC members to stabilize the
market. The rally has now also brought in buying from those who
believe the worst is over, traders said.
The CFTC data showed total long positions in U.S. crude
rose to the highest since May 2015 at 322,594
contracts. Bearish positions continued to increase
, hitting 220,139 contracts in the week to Aug. 9,
the data showed.
Traders have piled into bearish put options, with open
interest in $40 put options for October delivery
soaring to record highs over the last week.
In addition, open interest in the front-month contract
climbed to the highest in three years during the week, Reuters
data showed, highlighting investors' increased appetite for
exposure.
More than 17,000 lots of $47 call options for
September delivery had traded by Monday afternoon, and at the
same time about 11,500 contacts of $45 put options had
changed hands.
The surge in both bearish and bullish bets reflects mixed
views from experts on the supply and demand situation for the
rest of the year.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week it
expected oil markets to tighten gradually in the second half of
2016 as global demand growth slows and non-OPEC supplies
rebound.
Standard Chartered is broadly in agreement, saying in a
report on Monday that the supply surplus in oil is over.
But Morgan Stanley, also in a report on Monday, said it
"vehemently" disagreed with the IEA's assessment of a 1
million-barrel-per-day crude oil stock draw in the third
quarter. It added that the supply-demand picture appears skewed
negative over the coming months.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)