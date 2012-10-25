* Spare capacity at 2 mln bpd, up from 1.8 mln in prev
report
* Cushion still modest by historical standards
* Saudi Arabia, U.S., Iraq and Libya pump more; consumption
wanes
* Iran exports may have seen small bounce since July plunge
By Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 The world's spare oil
production capacity outside of Iran rose in last two months as
gasoline demand waned in the United States and oil use for power
generation fell in the Middle East, the U.S. government said in
a bimonthly report.
In September and October, spare oil production capacity was
2 million barrels per day, the EIA said, up from 1.8 million bpd
in the previous two months, said the report, which is required
by last year's Iran sanctions law.
The slightly larger cushion gives room for the Obama
administration to continue pressuring Tehran over its disputed
nuclear program through sanctions that target Iran's oil
revenues.
The sanctions require global importers to buy less Iranian
crude or risk being cut off from the U.S. financial system.
Tehran has said its nuclear program is strictly for civilian
purposes.
The EIA report, obtained by Reuters ahead of its
publication, included a steep downward revision in spare
capacity in July and August from 2.4 million bpd to 1.8 million
bpd due to upward revisions of output from OPEC members Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Still, the cushion is relatively thin compared to previous
years. "The current level of surplus capacity is quite modest by
historical standards," the EIA said, adding that it averaged 3.6
million bpd from 2009 to 2011 and 2.7 million bpd in September
and October last year.
While demand fell, global production outside of Iran rose,
the report said. Libya, Iraq and Saudi Arabia pumped more crude
and the United States continued to draw more oil from its vast
shale reserves.
Saudi Arabia, which holds most of the world's spare output
capacity, pumped at 9.8 million bpd over the last 60 days, up
about 100,000 bpd from the previous two months, the EIA said.
The U.S. and European sanctions have reduced Iran's exports
to around 860,000 bpd compared to 2.2 million bpd in 2011,
according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.
While Iran had "precipitous declines" in crude exports, the
situation has eased in September and October as most of its
customers found ways to insure shipments after the European
Union banned reinsurance, the EIA said.
"Preliminary data show a very small increase in global
imports of Iranian crude oil since July," the report said,
noting the assessment was based on early tanker data and press
reports, and could be revised.
The report comes ahead of key decisions faced by the Obama
administration in December on whether to extend six-month
"exceptions" or waivers to the sanctions to China, India, South
Korea and other importers.
The sanctions law requires importers to make "significant"
reductions to oil purchases, measured by volumes and price, to
win an exception.
But the law also allows the administration discretion to
ensure cuts are not so great that they backfire, pushing oil
prices high enough to benefit Iran and hurt allies.