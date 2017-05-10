Australia pushes to cut power bills, delays gas export curbs
MELBOURNE, June 20 Australia's conservative government stepped up efforts to cut power prices on Tuesday by proposing to block network operators from appealing regulated rates.
WASHINGTON May 10 U.S. Customs and Border Protection has withdrawn an Obama-era proposal to modify the Jones Act, which governs shipping, that would have revoked waivers that make it easier for oil and gas operators to skirt restrictions, according to an agency bulletin published Wednesday.
For nearly 40 years the CBP has provided exemptions to the Jones Act, which mandates the use of U.S.-flagged vessels to transport merchandise between U.S. coasts. The exemptions have allowed oil and gas operators to use often cheaper, tax-free, or more readily available foreign flagged vessels. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MELBOURNE, June 20 Australia's conservative government stepped up efforts to cut power prices on Tuesday by proposing to block network operators from appealing regulated rates.
LONDON, June 20 Total will go ahead with development of a giant Iranian gas field this summer, its CEO told Reuters, in the first major western energy investment in the country since Tehran signed an international nuclear deal.