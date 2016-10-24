(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2eB7eso
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2enk54E
By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 24 U.S. oil and gas drillers are
reporting the biggest and most sustained upturn since oil prices
began slumping in the middle of 2014.
The number of rigs drilling across the country has risen by
149, or 40 percent, since hitting a cyclical low at the end of
May, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes (tmsnrt.rs/2eB7eso).
The active rig count has risen in 18 of the last 21 weeks
confirming that a sustained upturn in drilling is occurring (tmsnrt.rs/2enk54E).
Most of the extra rigs are targeting oil-rich formations
(127) rather than gas-bearing formations (21) though most wells
will produce a mix of hydrocarbons.
Oil prices started rising earlier than natural gas prices
which likely explains why so many additional rigs have been
deployed in oil-rich areas.
The number of oil-directed rigs has been rising since the
end of May while the number of gas rigs has been rising
consistently only since the end of August.
SOUTHWEST
More than two-thirds of the extra rigs have been deployed in
the neighbouring southwest states of Texas (80), New Mexico
(+16) and Oklahoma (+14).
Within those states most of the additional rigs have been
deployed in the Permian (90) and Anadarko (11) basins of western
Texas, eastern New Mexico and western Oklahoma.
The Permian and Anadarko offer near-ideal conditions for
low-cost and low-risk oil and gas production despite the
continuing slump in other regions.
These are some of the oldest, largest and best understood
hydrocarbon basins in the United States with production
stretching back to the 1920s ("Trek of the oil finders", Owen,
1975).
Hundreds of thousands of wells have been drilled in the
region: there are few places on the planet where the subsurface
geology has been better explored and understood.
The sedimentary basins are many kilometres deep and there
are multiple thick oil and gas bearing formations stacked on top
of one another which can be exploited simultaneously.
The region is dominated by oil and gas production, with a
friendly regulatory framework, an established liquids and gas
gathering network and a large eco-system of exploration and
production, drilling and oilfield services firms.
The resurgence of drilling in the Permian and Anadarko
basins therefore represents the application of new shale
techniques (horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing) to
some very old and conventional hydrocarbon areas.
WORST OVER?
The reactivation of drilling rigs has not been entirely
confined to the southwest. There have been smaller but notable
rig additions in Pennsylvania (9) Alaska (5), Colorado (4) and
Ohio (3).
Increased drilling is probably enough to stabilise and start
raising oil and gas production reversing the previous downtrend.
Nationwide crude oil production declined by only 20,000
barrels per day in July compared with June, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The monthly decline was the smallest for a year and the
second-smallest since oil production peaked back in April 2015.
With the number of oil drilling rigs up by 69 since the end
of July, it is very likely U.S. oil production has started
increasing again.
The resumption of gas drilling is still in its early stages
but the number of rigs has risen by 27 or 33 percent in the last
two months.
The resumption of North American shale drilling presents a
difficult challenge for Saudi Arabia and other members of the
Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Shale producers have proved that they can just about survive
with oil prices around $50 per barrel, at least in the short
term.
Sustained prices much above $60 per barrel would likely
produce a significant increase in U.S. oil output and complicate
efforts to rebalance the oil market as well as cut into OPEC's
market share.
In the short term, therefore, $50-60 may prove to be an
effective ceiling on oil prices, based on the reaction function
of the shale drillers.
