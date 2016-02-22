(Corrects paragraph 15 show Michael Grande works for Standard &
Poor's, not Moody's)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Feb 22 Within weeks, two
low-profile legal disputes may determine whether an
unprecedented wave of bankruptcies expected to hit U.S. oil and
gas producers this year will imperil the $500 billion pipeline
sector as well.
In the two court fights, U.S. energy producers are trying to
use Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to shed long-term contracts
with the pipeline operators that gather and process shale gas
before it is delivered to consumer markets.
The attempts to shed the contracts by Sabine Oil & Gas
and Quicksilver Resources are viewed by
executives and lawyers as a litmus test for deals worth billions
of dollars annually for the so-called midstream sector.
Pipeline operators have argued the contracts are secure, but
restructuring experts say that if the two producers manage to
tear up or renegotiate their deals, others will follow. That
could add a new element of risk for already hard-hit investors
in midstream companies, which have plowed up to $30 billion a
year into infrastructure to serve the U.S. fracking boom.
"It's a hellacious problem," said Hugh Ray, a bankruptcy
lawyer with McKool Smith in Houston. "It will end with even more
bankruptcies."
A judge on New York's influential bankruptcy court said on
Feb. 2 she was inclined to allow Houston-based Sabine to end its
pipeline contract, which guaranteed it would ship a minimum
volume of gas through a system built by a Cheniere Energy
subsidiary until 2024. Sabine's lawyers argued they
could save $35 million by ending the Cheniere contract, and then
save millions more by building an entirely new system.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver's request to shed a
contract with another midstream operator, Crestwood Equity
Partners, is set for Feb. 26.
The concerns have grown more evident in recent days, raised
in law firms' client memos and investment bank research notes.
Last week, executives from Williams Companies Inc
and Enbridge Inc, two of the world's largest pipeline
operators, sought to allay growing investor fears, saying they
were reviewing contracts or securing additional credit
guarantees to minimize the impact of the biggest oil bust in a
generation.
MORE VULNERABLE THAN THOUGHT
So far, relatively few oil and gas producers have entered
bankruptcy, and most were smaller firms. But with oil prices
down 70 percent since mid-2014 and natural gas prices in a
prolonged slump, up to a third of them are at risk of bankruptcy
this year, consultancy Deloitte said in a Feb. 16 report.
Midstream operators have been considered relatively secure
as investors and analysts focus on risks to the hundreds of
billions of dollars in equity and debt of firms most directly
exposed to commodity prices.
That's because firms such as Enterprise Products,
Kinder Morgan and Plains All American relied upon
multi-year contracts -- the kind targeted in the two
bankruptcies -- that guarantee pipeline operators fixed fees to
transport minimum volumes of oil or gas.
Now, with U.S. oil output shrinking and gas production
stalling, many of the cash-strapped producers entering
bankruptcy will be seeking to rid themselves of pricey
agreements, particularly those with so-called minimum volume
commitments that require paying for space even if it is not
used.
"They will be probably among the first things thrown out,"
said Michael Grande, director for U.S. midstream energy and
infrastructure at Standard & Poor's.
RUN WITH THE LAND
In bankruptcy court, Sabine's lawyers argued for undoing a
pipeline and gathering contract with Cheniere unit Nordheim
Eagle Ford Gathering that is worth tens of millions of dollars
in coming years.
Instead, a different midstream operator would be hired to
build a new system that Sabine's lawyer told the bankruptcy
court would literally "wrap around" Nordheim's existing
infrastructure.
If Sabine gets the ruling it wants, it would immediately
save the $35 million owed to Cheniere as a "deficiency fee" for
failing to meet minimal volume commitments since the gathering
system went into effect in September 2014.
Ryan Bennett, a Kirkland & Ellis attorney representing
Sabine, told Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman at a Feb. 2
hearing that Sabine had plenty of options once it shed the
Cheniere contract.
"Maybe we do renegotiate with Nordheim. Maybe we buy their
gathering system after this is all over," he told Chapman.
Nordheim, like many midstream operators, has long considered
its gas gathering and transportation agreements to be nearly
bankruptcy-proof.
The Cheniere affiliate argued the contracts with Sabine went
beyond a typical commercial agreement and transferred to
Nordheim Sabine's ownership right to collect and transport the
gas collected within a certain area.
The midstream operator's lawyer compared it to a property
deed restriction that forever limited the height of building.
Such restrictions are said to "run with the land," and generally
cannot be rejected in bankruptcy.
Sabine's lawyers seemed to sway the judge when they
countered that the contract language never transferred ownership
rights, and if it did, it applied to mineral rights, not land
rights.
Judge Chapman did not say when she would rule but told the
hearing she was "inclining" toward ruling in Sabine's favor. She
encouraged the parties to reach a deal.
ALL IN THE FAMILY NO MORE
Lawyers told Reuters some gathering agreements did not
appear well protected against bankruptcy, in part because the
contracts were written when one company owned both energy
production and midstream operations. In recent years, the
industry has undergone significant reshuffling and many energy
producers spun off gathering systems.
For example, the Quicksilver agreement was struck when the
midstream operator was part of the Quicksilver corporate family.
In October 2010, Quicksilver sold its gas gathering and
processing operations in Texas to a master limited partnership
-- a once-popular type of tax-advantaged corporate structure --
affiliated with Crestwood Equity Partners for $700 million. The
gathering operations included a pipeline agreement with
Quicksilver that expired in 2020.
Earlier this month, Quicksilver asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Laurie Silverstein to end that deal in order to save the sale of
its U.S. assets to BlueStone Natural Resources for $245 million.
If Quicksilver fails to break the pipeline agreement, it would
have to settle for a lesser bid that includes just $93 million
in cash, according to court documents.
PAIN SPREADING
The infrastructure that midstream firms have built remains
in high use so far, including the more than 12,000 miles of new
pipelines commissioned since 2010. U.S. oil production is
expected to fall only modestly, and most analysts expect prices
to rebound somewhat in coming years.
Still, the pain is accruing already. Plains All American
said this month that it expected a default from one unidentified
customer who contracted for 10 percent of its BridgeTex
pipeline, which transports crude from west Texas to the Houston
area. Reuters later identified the customers as a little-known,
privately held merchant called Stampede Energy.
Analysts at Credit Suisse said Williams Partners
ould lose up to $400 million in earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, if Chesapeake Energy
Corp, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, uses
creditor protection to shed its minimum volume agreements.
While Chesapeake has denied any plans to file for
bankruptcy, the head of the general partner of Williams took
time on Thursday to explain to analysts and investors why he
believed their deals were bankruptcy-proof.
"We believe gathering contracts such as ours are not the
type of contract that would be rejected," said Alan Armstrong,
President and CEO of Williams Companies Inc. But he also said
they were following the Sabine case closely.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Jonathan
